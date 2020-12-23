Hong Kong residents should be allowed to choose which Covid-19 vaccine they take, experts say

Hong Kong residents should be allowed to choose which Covid-19 vaccine they take from a pool of suppliers, medical experts said on Tuesday (Dec 22), after the health minister sought to clarify whether the public would have the option.

The administration is expected to announce details of the vaccination programme soon, with the first batch of doses, manufactured by mainland China’s Sinovac Biotech, expected to arrive in the city within the first weeks of January. They will be followed by shots from Pfizer-BioNTech.

In unveiling the acquisition plan earlier this month, city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said the public would not be able to choose their vaccine.

Lam pledged that every resident would receive a free jab and said the government was prepared to purchase as many as 30 million shots if the vaccines required two doses to be effective.

But on Monday (Dec 21), Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee hinted a final decision had not been made.

“Different vaccines might arrive at different times. There are so many arrangements to be made and the vaccination [plan] will be under government arrangement and for emergency use,” she said, referring to the bypassing of usual registration procedures for medicines. “It is too early to talk about choices at this stage.”

Experts said giving people a choice would help build trust in the programme.

“If people could make their own choices, their confidence would be higher and worries would be less,” said Dr Edmund Lam Wing-wo, a family doctor familiar with the government vaccination measures. “[Giving patients a choice] is a basic principle for health care workers.”

Hong Kong has so far secured 7.5 million shots from Sinovac and another 7.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. An agreement with AstraZeneca, which would provide 7.5 million shots of the vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford, is also in progress.

Some local doctors have raised concerns over the mainland-made vaccine, as data from its third phase clinical trial has not been released yet. Mainland medical products are also generally less common than Western ones in Hong Kong.

Residents of neighbouring Macau would have a choice of vaccines, its leader Ho Iat-seng said on Sunday. The city has procured vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, as well as from mainland drugmaker Sinopharm.

Dr Ho Pak-leung, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, echoed the views of Edmund Lam.

“If more than one type of Covid-19 vaccine is available, the public should be allowed to choose,” he said.

Ho believed many people would choose the Sinovac version, given it uses inactivated virus technology, which had a long safety profile. Vaccines for the flu, polio and rabies were developed using this approach.

According to the government, the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca, if the order is secured, will arrive in the first quarter and the middle of next year, respectively.

Dr Leung Chi-chiu, a respiratory medicine specialist, agreed the public should be able to make choices under informed circumstances.

“If no choice is given to a person and if any side effects arise after vaccination, a lot of unnecessary disputes might emerge,” Leung said. “The less transparent and open the system is, the less likely concerns on vaccines can be addressed, and acceptability of the scheme could be hampered.”

