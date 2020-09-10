Hong Kong revamps anti-coronavirus strategy in anticipation of winter wave

Health authorities tackling Hong Kong’s ebbing tide of coronavirus infections have started overhauling their anti-epidemic strategy in preparation for a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases expected to arrive this winter.

The policy review came as the government on Wednesday extended the city’s mass testing scheme by another three days, until Monday, and the Hospital Authority began screening all new inpatients for Covid-19 in a bid to minimise the spread of the virus in public hospitals.

The daily tally of new infections has declined over the past few weeks, and only six new cases were recorded for a second day in a row on Wednesday – the lowest daily figure since July 3. The city’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 4,901, with 99 related deaths.

Confirming an earlier Post report, the government said its mass testing scheme, which was originally expected to end on Friday, would be extended for a second time through Monday.

Of the 122 sample collection points currently operating, 57 were expected to remain open through Sept 14, while the rest would close after Sept 11.

“If you look at it from the public health [angle], and also from a controlling the epidemic angle, it’s not just about yourself, it is also about the community,” Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen said.

“We all want the community to overcome the current wave of the epidemic and so that we can all return to our normal business and activities, including work, travel or … studies.”

Health minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee also said letters had been sent to schools encouraging teachers and pupils to be tested before classes resume on Sept 23.

The minister said the government had started reviewing existing anti-epidemic strategies and policies to better tackle the next wave of infections, adding it would increase testing capacity at public and private laboratories.

“The experience we have adopted from the mass testing programme is very important,” she said. “Not only did we ramp up the testing capacity, a large [enough] number of people in the community have also gone through this test that they are aware of what it is [like].

“We will also reserve more manpower for contact tracing and increase facilities for quarantine and isolation.”

She added the government would decide on future social distancing measures in a more sophisticated manner and would continue to procure possible vaccines.

On the public hospital front, all new inpatients being admitted – an average of some 2,000 a day – began getting tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The Hospital Authority is also procuring seven to eight “high-volume” automatic testing machines that could double its capacity from between 4,000 and 5,000 tests a day to around 8,000 to 9,000.

These details came to light as the city recorded another six cases – a two-month low – including one involving a 62-year-old man that was detected by the citywide testing scheme.

The man lives at the Shan King Estate in Tuen Mun and had no symptoms.

Two more positive Covid-19 cases – previously infected patients who were discharged at the end of August – were also identified through the testing programme. The health authorities believed they tested positive again because of a small amount of virus remaining in their bodies. The two cases would not be counted as new infections.

“Although we understand the virus may still be detected in the body for quite a while, it’s considered as not infectious,” said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Centre for Health Protection’s communicable disease branch.

“The risk of spreading [the virus] to others is very low. Of course, patients are still advised to observe personal hygiene, just like the general public.”

The screening programme has identified a total of 19 new cases and six old ones.

Government ministers have called on the public to get tested, stressing it would help identify silent carriers in the community and increase other countries’ confidence when it came to forming travel bubbles with Hong Kong. Currently, 11 countries have been in contact with the government.

The Swiss consulate told the Post it had been contacted by the Hong Kong government regarding a potential “travel bubble” agreement.

“We share the goal of restoring cross-border travel mobility. We hope to find a solution which also involves other European countries,” the consulate said.

The Australian consulate, meanwhile, said its federal government was considering when and how to reopen its borders. It is currently working to set up a quarantine-free travel zone with New Zealand, with talks on the matter going on for months.

The consulate said it would look at options for reopening travel with other countries and regions assessed to be low risk, starting with interested Pacific island nations.

Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a public health adviser to the government, said the third wave of coronavirus infections could only be declared over if there were no new locally transmitted cases.

“I think it will take at least a few weeks until Hong Kong records zero cases,” he said.

To prepare for a possible fourth wave, Hui recommended categorising people who travelled to Hong Kong from overseas into high-, medium- and low-risk groups who would have to be quarantined for 14 days, seven days or be placed under medical surveillance, respectively, to curb the number of imported cases.

Hui said all travellers should also take a Covid-19 test before they departed and when they arrived in Hong Kong, while authorities should periodically test high-risk groups, such as care home residents and public vehicle drivers, to stamp out local cases.

As of Wednesday evening, about 1.27 million residents had registered online for the mass testing scheme, while 1.42 million had given samples, including some who walked in without an appointment. Of the 52,000 tested before noon on Wednesday, 45 per cent were walk-ins.

So far, 1.27 million of the samples collected have been tested.

The government, meanwhile, said there had been 257 cases of someone’s personal data being used by others to make online bookings for the test. Of those, 143 cases had been referred to police.

Speaking before her weekly Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor conceded that the number of Covid-19 cases uncovered by the scheme was very low, but said the testing exercise “lets us see the infectivity in Hong Kong under the epidemic”.

Separately, it was announced on Wednesday that a nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, Xiamen University and a Beijing pharmaceutical company, had been approved by mainland China’s National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials.

The vaccine – whose development HKU’s top infectious disease expert, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, was also involved in – would be the first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine to be tested on humans.

Yuen told the Post that the trial, which would last for at least four months, would take place in both the mainland and Hong Kong. He expected the trial in Hong Kong, which aimed to recruit around 100 healthy individuals, would start in November at the earliest.

