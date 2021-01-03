Hong Kong’s first baby of new year born at stroke of midnight – just in time for coldest January 1 since 2005

There were no fireworks to greet it – and no media session due to the coronavirus – but as Hong Kong residents were celebrating the arrival of 2021 in muted fashion, the city welcomed its first baby of the new year at the stroke of midnight at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The infant boy weighed 3.38kg and was his parents’ firstborn. The second baby of the year followed just moments later, when a 3.49kg girl was born at 12.01am at another hospital in Sha Tin.

Unlike in years’ past, public hospitals did not arrange interviews with parents due to the city’s ongoing battle with a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections – which also saw the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour cancelled – but the private Union Hospital did make the parents of the second baby of 2021 available.

The baby girl’s mother said she had not expected to deliver her daughter on the first day of the new year.

“It was a surprise, as her expected birthday should have been [January 2],” mother Marina Mu said. “We are very happy and excited that she became a New Year’s baby.”

“I hope that she will be healthy and strong in the new year,” she added.

The girl’s father, Tony Mu, described his newborn daughter as “lucky”.

“There was some chaos and unease for many people in 2020. I hope Hong Kong and the entire world will have a new start in 2021, and that her first year will also be a happy one,” he said.

The countdown to midnight organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, meanwhile, was moved online for the first time, attracting more than 58,000 views on its YouTube channel. It was also made available on the organisation’s Facebook page and official website.

Despite the cold weather and lack of large-scale countdown celebrations, there were still some people flocking to the promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui to welcome the new year.

The chilly temperatures continued straight through morning, as Hongkongers awoke to the coldest January 1 since 2005, with the thermometer reading just 8.6 degrees Celsius at the Hong Kong Observatory’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui.

It was colder still in the northern part of the New Territories, where the temperature dropped to just 3 degrees due to a more rapid cooling process overnight under clear skies.

The weather was expected to be fine and very dry during New Year’s Day, according to the Observatory, with a high of around 15 degrees, before plunging again at night.

Saturday morning is expected to still be cold, but the mercury will rise gradually over the next couple of days before hitting a high of 21 degrees on Tuesday. But by Saturday next week, the temperature is expected to be back down to 11 degrees.

