Hong Kong schoolboy snatched off street after meeting girl he was chatting to online

A 16-year-old schoolboy was assaulted and bundled into a taxi by three masked men in Hong Kong on Monday night, after he met a 13-year-old girl he started chatting to online about a month ago.

Police found the victim bloodied and bruised walking back towards Ma On Shan after he escaped from his attackers.

According to police, the teenager had managed to get the taxi driver to stop on Ma On Shan Bypass, about a kilometre from where he was snatched outside a shopping centre off Sha On Street, in Ma On Shan.

Police said the Form Five pupil had been hanging around with the girl outside the shopping centre at around 11pm on Monday when the men got his attention by calling out his nickname.

The teenager managed to get the taxi driver to stop on Ma On Shan Bypass.

PHOTO: Google Map

“As the victim responded, three of the gangsters assaulted him and then shoved him into a taxi,” a police source said.

He said the three attackers asked the taxi driver to go to Tsuen Wan and also took their victim’s mobile phone worth HK$4,500 (S$777).

After convincing the taxi driver to stop, the teen escaped after a struggle with the men and was later spotted by officers on patrol, who took him to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment to injuries to his mouth, nose and arms.

According to the force, the taxi carrying the three attackers left before officers arrived.

Police found the girl and another three teenage boys, aged either 15 or 16, in Hau Tei Square in Tsuen Wan shortly before 2am on Tuesday.

Officers arrested the three boys, who are suspected to be members of the gang that snatched the victim. As of midday, the three secondary school students were being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Officers were investigating whether the girl was used to lure the victim into the meeting, the source said, adding the girl had not been arrested.

He said officers were still searching for the three attackers and trying to ascertain why the victim was abducted.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.