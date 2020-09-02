Hong Kong security guard dies after being slashed in neck at MTR station while working

A 34-year-old security guard died in hospital after he was slashed in the neck while working with two colleagues at ATMs in a Hong Kong railway station on Tuesday.

A former colleague, 30, was arrested by police in relation to the attack. The incident took place at 4.48pm near Hang Seng Bank’s automatic teller machines in Tseung Kwan O MTR station on Po Yan Road.

The victim, who was bleeding heavily, was taken unconscious to Tseung Kwan O Hospital where he was later certified dead.

The attack is believed to be related to a personal grudge. PHOTO: Facebook

The attack occurred when the victim and his two colleagues were carrying out maintenance work at the machines.

“Suddenly, his former colleague approached, produced a box cutter and then attacked him,” a police source said. “The victim was slashed in the neck causing him to bleed profusely.”

He said officers intercepted the attacker at the scene.

The victim was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood before emergency personnel arrived.

The source said he believed the attack was sparked by a personal grudge.

The case has been classified as murder.

