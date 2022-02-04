Hong Kong Tesla owner gets $29,500 bill to replace 'flooded' battery

Hong Kong financial services consultant Larry Campbell was shocked to receive a bill for more than HK$171,000 (S$29,500) from Tesla to replace the stalled battery in his five-year-old Model S limousine.

The electric vehicle maker told him last October that its checks showed the battery had been through a flood, and that voided the eight-year warranty.

“We were seriously frustrated and disappointed,” Campbell, 54, told the Post. “Tesla chose to assume with no conclusive evidence that my car was driven through a flood in order to refuse liability for replacing the failed battery under warranty.”

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Causeway Bay during Tropical Storm Lionrock on October 8. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

It took three months of going back and forth before the company slashed the repair bill to about HK$91,000, insisting that it did so out of goodwill.

The car battery failed last October 8, while Campbell’s wife, Carolyn, 48, was driving in heavy afternoon rain to pick up their children from school in Aberdeen. The city’s highest-level black rainstorm alert was issued at 11.45am that day as Tropical Storm Lionrock struck.

She pulled over and the stalled car was towed away by Tesla staff at about 6pm.

Campbell, who is British and has lived in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, bought the car brand new in September 2016 for about HK$710,000 and it came with an eight-year, 160,000km limited warranty on the high-voltage battery. The car had clocked about 130,000km when it stalled.

“I bought the Tesla in an effort to reduce my personal carbon footprint and try new technology,” he said.

On October 28, nearly three weeks after the car was towed away, a Tesla manager presented him a bill for more than HK$171,000 to replace the battery as its checks showed the vehicle had been in a flood or deep water.

Campbell said: “There was no flooding in that area, and there were no flooded areas through which the car was driven in the days before the breakdown, or indeed ever.

“We had driven in heavy rain, but no heavier than any well-designed and engineered car should have been able to handle.”

He said the company refused to show him its technician investigation report, and did not explain how water could have seeped into the sealed battery.

Tesla Hong Kong’s associate general counsel for Asia Pacific Ricky Li subsequently sent him two photos of the battery by email, saying its technicians found “substantial volumes of water” in the battery and battery pack.

Li said they concluded the car had been flooded or driven over deep water, a finding “not beyond the realms of possibility” given the substantial rainfall over Hong Kong last October 7 and 8.

He told Campbell Tesla had not encountered this problem globally, and there was nothing to suggest an inherent defect or flaw.

Carolyn Campbell in her Tesla. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Dissatisfied, Campbell persisted in questioning whether there were any safety issues or design flaws.

“I could not see how a Tesla car driven in heavy rain could result in the car’s battery being flooded except as a result of a design or engineering fault,” he said.

Tesla eventually agreed on January 7 to reduce the repair cost to about HK$91,000.

In response to queries from the Post , the company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk insisted its batteries had no safety issues or defects.

“You simply don’t want the entire undercarriage of your vehicle to be submerged,” it said. “In the case of the Model S, the battery pack is sealed, but there are still plenty of complications from submerging the vehicle.”

A Tesla source said its checks showed that human error caused Campbell’s car battery to be flooded, and that was why the company considered the warranty voided.

“We reduced the repair cost simply out of goodwill to our customer. It doesn’t mean that there’s any responsibility on our part,” the source said.

A spokeswoman of the Consumer Council said it had received no complaints relating to electric car batteries in the past three years.

Lo Kok-keung, a veteran mechanical engineer dubbed “Hong Kong’s Detective Galileo” for solving tricky traffic disputes, said Campbell’s battery housing might have been damaged when the car hit a hard object on the road.

“If there are cracks in the battery casing, water can easily enter the battery when the car goes over a pothole during heavy rain,” he said.

Locky Law, director of education at ChargedHK, a non-profit group that promotes electric vehicle use, noted that Tesla had not made any mass recall of its cars because of battery problems.

“It suggests this was only an individual case,” he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.