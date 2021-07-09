Hong Kong trio arrested over theft of 200 free Covid-19 testing kits

Hong Kong police have arrested three men on suspicion of stealing free government Covid-19 specimen collection packs from a railway station.

The trio, aged between 27 and 34, were detained in a series of raids in Kwai Chung and Sha Tin on Thursday (July 8) afternoon.

Police said all 200 packs stolen from the storeroom of Kwai Fong MTR station in Kwai Chung had been recovered in the operation.

Officers began investigating after receiving a report from an employee at the station on Wednesday.

Police said the three suspects, who were identified from security camera footage, had been released on bail pending further investigation. They must report back to police next month.

In May, an unemployed man was arrested on suspicion of selling similar packs online and pocketing more than HK$3,000 (S$523).

The 55-year-old was accused of using different Octopus cards to collect free kits from vending machines at Prince Edward MTR station in Mong Kok, and then selling them online for HK$25 to HK$50 each. In a raid on his home, officers found 53 kits and 19 Octopus cards.

The packs are provided by health authorities at 121 post offices, 20 MTR stations and 47 government general clinics, with each person asked to take only one at a time.

