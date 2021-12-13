Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others jailed over banned Tiananmen vigil

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying was sentenced to another 13 months behind bars on Monday while his seven co-defendants received jail time ranging from four and half to 14 months for their respective roles in last year's ­banned Tiananmen Square vigil.

Lai, the 74-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty last week of inciting others to take part in the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, organised by the since-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

His co-defendants include the alliance's then chairman Lee Cheuk-yan, vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung and standing committee members Richard Tsoi Yiu-cheong, Leung Yiu-chung and Simon Leung Kam-wai.

Former Democratic Party chairman and lawmaker Wu Chi-wai and activist Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam were the other defendants.

Their District Court sentences were the last handed down to a group of 24 opposition activists and former politicians arraigned over the annual commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown, which police banned for the first time in 30 years, citing Covid-19 social-distancing measures.

Three of those sentenced before Monday were given suspended terms, while 13 were jailed for up to 10 months.

Two other defendants, former politician Nathan Law Kwun-chung and activist Sunny Cheung Kwan-yang, absconded before indicating their pleas on participation charges. A lower court has ordered their arrest.

Anyone who incites, organises or takes part in an unauthorised assembly can be jailed for up to five years.

During the trial of Lai, Chow and Ho, prosecutors argued that the strong public desire to continue holding the annual vigil could not supersede the need to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s handwritten mitigation letter. PHOTO: A handout photo.

In mitigation, Lai's defence counsel Robert Pang Yiu-hung SC read out a handwritten letter from his client, whom he described as the "epitome of a Hong Kong success story".

"If commemorating those who died because of injustice is a crime," Lai wrote, "then inflict on me that crime and let me suffer the punishment of this crime, so I may share the burden and glory of those young men and women who shed blood on June 4 to proclaim truth, justice and goodness."

Pang went on to say the case had not been sparked by the anti-government protests of 2019, but was rather a continuation of a vigil that had been running peacefully for 30 years.

While some attendees may have shouted slogans, Pang observed there was no evidence showing the involvement of his client, who he said played a minimal role in simply attending and holding a candle, without saying anything or even entering the park.

Gwyneth Ho, seen here filing her candidacy for Legislative Council in July 2020, was among those sentenced on Monday. PHOTO: May Tse

Chow, having discharged her legal team before the hearing, read out a letter of her own, describing herself as "a humble member of people of conscience" who cannot be deterred by jail when being sentenced over what she called a condemnation of a 31-year-old tradition.

"Let us not delude ourselves that this is all about Covid-19," Chow said from the dock. "While the court sees fit to take judicial notice of the situation of a health crisis, it acts as if the parallel political crisis does not exist ... It refuses to see the wider context under which this case happened, in the name of focusing only on relevant and admissible evidence.

"In closing its eyes to the obvious, the court risks making itself irrelevant to the ailments of our times," she continued.

"In purporting to maintain political neutrality, the court is in effect affirming the unequal power wielded by the government in instituting political charges against its opponents, emboldening the authorities to take ever more restrictive action that squeezes out the rights of the citizens."

Ho, who also discharged her lawyers, said: "The sentence on me, however legally sound, will be seen by Hongkongers and the world as a sentence on every Hongkonger in Victoria Park on June 4, 2020."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.