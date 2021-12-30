Hong Kong tycoon's wife pays $78 million for flat on The Peak

The wife of Henry Cheng Kar-shun, Hong Kong’s third-richest man, has bought a flat on The Peak for HK$450 million (S$78.4 million), as the city’s most well-heeled residents continue to channel their capital into bricks and mortar to protect their wealth.

Katherine Ip Mei-hing bought the four-bedroom, 4,256 square-foot apartment at 8 Peak Road from CSI Properties and Phoenix Property Investor last month, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The price tag translates to HK$105,535 per sq ft, a new record at the luxury residential project.

“Rich families from Hong Kong and the mainland love to buy properties on The Peak because of the rare supply. Given recent volatility in stock markets, many clients prefer to invest in luxury homes at prestigious locations that are more resilient to dramatic changes in market conditions,” said Sammy Po, chief executive at Midland Realty.

He believes the trend will continue in 2022, considering the limited investment alternatives.

“The top-end residential sector should be a bright spot once the border reopens between Hong Kong and the mainland. At present, a number of potential buyers are reluctant to visit Hong Kong due to the quarantine measures,” he said.

CSI and Phoenix Property acquired 19 flats and one villa at the 8 Peak Road development, formerly known as Oasis, for HK$1.82 billion in 2015. The deal included 33 car parking bays and five motorcycle parking spaces.

Oasis, built in 2004, consists of 34 units and one villa.

Ip bought her flat via a share transfer, which could save her stamp duty of up to HK$67.5 million, according to the sources, who wished to remain anonymous.

Buyers of a second home are normally required to pay a double stamp duty of 15 per cent of the flat price, said Po.

“In this case, where the buyer is regarded as buying shares, not property, stamp duty does not have to be paid,” he said.

Ip’s husband, the billionaire Henry Cheng, is the chairman of New World Development.

Cheng and his family members are ranked the third richest in Hong Kong by Forbes with a fortune of US$22.1 billion (S$29.9 billion). Their family assets include stakes in New World, Chow Tai Fook and a handful of property investments in mainland China.

The number of lived-in luxury homes changing hands on the Peak and in the Southern district rose to the highest level since 2012 this year, with 142 deals completed, according to data from Centaline Property Agency. That was an increase of 25.4 per cent from 2020.

Taking into account new homes, the total number of transactions rose by about a third to 200 deals this year.

The total value, including both second-hand and new homes, jumped 46.9 per cent to HK$26.1 billion this year, said Centaline.

“The active trading of luxury homes indicates strong demand from investors and end users,” said Louis Ho, principal sales director at Centaline.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.