Hong Kong woman admits to killing 16-year-old daughter in 2019

A Hong Kong housewife has admitted to killing her daughter while experiencing a severe mental episode more than two years ago.

Kwok Lin-choi pleaded guilty before the High Court to a count of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility for strangling and knifing 16-year-old Tsui Lok-yee inside their flat at Tin Heng Estate in Tin Shui Wai on Oct 10, 2019.

The court heard on Tuesday that the 54-year-old mother of two first became known to psychiatric services in 2004 when she was diagnosed with dysthymia for fluctuating mood, physical discomfort and insomnia.

While her emotions had remained stable in the years leading up to the incident, Kwok experienced a relapse after an argument with her daughter over the teen’s social life.

Police were alerted at 6am (6pm Singapore time) on Oct 10 after Kwok’s neighbour spotted her sitting on the ledge of her flat’s window.

Officers contacted Kwok’s son only to learn the 22-year-old had been living separately due to “family problems” and had not met his mother in years.

Police broke into the flat three hours later, with firefighters dragging Kwok away from danger.

A subsequent investigation found a suicide note in the living room and drops of blood on the floor leading up to Tsui’s bedroom, where the Form Four student lay dead on her bed with her right wrist slashed.

Kwok was taken to hospital after the incident, where she was heard murmuring conflicting thoughts to herself about whether she should kill her daughter as she waited for treatment for a cut wound on her left wrist.

She admitted under caution she had attempted suicide, adding: “I felt that my daughter had changed, so I gave her some sleeping pills and then killed her with a fruit knife.”

An autopsy concluded Tsui had died from compression of the neck, coupled with the adverse effects of sleeping pills and antidepressants Kwok had given her before the killing.

Kwok told police the idea of killing her daughter came to her the day before the incident, as she believed her daughter had become “very ill” and that “the air quality on Earth was poor”, which made her “helpless”.

She provided a different reason to a government psychiatrist, saying she had become agitated by her daughter’s “love affair” – referring to Tsui developing a romantic relationship with a schoolmate – and had experienced headaches and sleeping problems.

According to the psychiatrist, her negative thoughts compounded after she witnessed some of the violent clashes during Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in 2019.

The doctor noted Kwok had exhibited various suicidal behaviours in 2004 and was easily distressed by ongoing marital discord, challenges in child care and interpersonal relationships.

Two other psychiatrists respectively diagnosed Kwok with major depressive disorder and severe depression with psychotic symptoms.

Initially accusing Kwok of murder, prosecutors accepted the housewife’s plea to a lesser count of manslaughter by reason of her impaired judgment at the time of the offence.

The defence counsel urged the court to consider an “exceptional” sentence, saying Kwok was not in control of herself when she committed the crime.

But Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai expressed concerns that a penalty too lenient would make this a convenient excuse for anyone committing the same offence in the future.

He adjourned sentencing to May 17 pending two assessment reports on the defendant.

Both murder and manslaughter are punishable by life imprisonment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.