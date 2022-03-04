Hong Kong woman arrested on suspicion of murdering newborn daughter

Hong Kong police arrested a woman on suspicion of murdering her two-week-old daughter by dropping her from a footbridge just before daybreak on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene outside the Sea Crest Villa private housing estate on Castle Peak Road near Tuen Mun at around 5.30am.

“The 41-year-old mother was accused of dropping the baby from a footbridge,” a police source said, adding that the alleged act was seen by a passer-by who was walking a dog at the time.

The woman was arrested when police arrived, and the baby was taken unconscious to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok, where she later died.

The woman’s husband learned of the incident when officers went to the family’s home in Sea Crest Villa. The baby was the couple’s first child.

The source said officers were investigating whether the mother was suffering from post-partum depression.

“The woman was reported to be very quiet since giving birth,” he said.

Officers checked surveillance camera footage from the area and the housing estate to gather evidence. Detectives from the New Territories South regional crime unit are investigating the case.

As of Friday afternoon, the 41-year-old suspect was still being detained for questioning and had not been charged.

According to the force, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the child’s cause of death.

Police also appealed to witnesses or anyone with information about the case to contact officers at 3661 1241 or 3661 1234.

Last year, police handled 23 reports of murder across the city. There were 22 cases the year before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.