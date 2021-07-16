Hong Kong woman who gunned down relatives in local park sentenced to life in prison

A Hong Kong woman who gunned down two of her relatives and injured two others in a brazen daylight shooting sparked by a family dispute cursed the judge and said she was “so happy” to have committed the crime as she was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday (July 15).

A High Court jury of seven women unanimously found Ada Tsim Sum Kit guilty of two counts of murder for killing her aunt, Jim Siu Fan, and uncle, Chim Chun Ki, at Quarry Bay Park on June 26, 2018. The 47-year-old former bodyguard was also convicted of two counts of shooting with intent for wounding another uncle, Jim Chin Kui, and aunt, Jim Siu Wai, in the same incident.

In her sentencing remarks, Madam Justice Maggie Poon Man Kay called the defendant “shameless” for sending a letter to the wounded uncle after the shooting in which she implied she had been lenient in letting him live.

The 25 calibre pistol used in the shooting is seen on the ground at the scene of the crime.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Tsim was also an “ungrateful soul” who took her other uncle’s life despite him paying her tuition fees for computer courses during her schooling years, the judge continued.

“Two lives were wasted as a result of this brutal and cold-blooded execution,” Poon said. “Protection of human lives is the foremost objective of our criminal justice system. The unlawful taking of life must meet with a sentence which reflects its gravity.”

She sentenced Tsim to life imprisonment for murder, and 18 years for the shooting charges.

Tsim could be seen grumbling in the dock as the judge delivered her ruling.

“I wanted to avenge my mother. I’m so happy,” she was heard saying.

She also cursed at the judge before being taken away by prison officers.

Over the course of the two-week trial, the jury heard Tsim had brought a 25 calibre pistol and 50 rounds to a meeting with her four relatives on the day in question, a gathering she arranged under the pretence of thanking them for what they had done for her late mother.

The defendant then put on an impromptu martial arts display before suddenly drawing the gun on her victims.

Jim Siu-fan, 80, and Chim Chun Ki, 62, were shot in the head from a short distance. One bullet also hit Jim Chin-kui in the arm and another grazed Jim Siu Wai’s shoulder.

It remains unclear how Tsim obtained the firearm and ammunition.

The dispute stemmed from Tsim’s unhappiness about a decision by her seven uncles and aunts to place her mother in an elderly care home after her health deteriorated in 2013 – even though Tsim herself had agreed to it.

Following her mother’s death in 2015, Tsim began to quarrel with her relatives over a property left behind by her grandmother at Nam Fung Sun Chuen in Quarry Bay. She accused them of being greedy, and depriving her mother of a share.

Police investigate at the scene of the shooting in Quarry Bay Park in 2018.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The defence had submitted their client was unable to make a sound judgment due to severe depression and methamphetamine use, but that argument was rejected by the jury.

In mitigation, defence counsel Edwin Choy Wai Bond SC described Tsim as a member of the “underclass” whose dream of becoming an architect went astray after she failed to enter local universities, forcing her to make ends meet with various odd jobs.

Although her mother suffered serious mental problems, Tsim loved her and visited her in the care home frequently, and became lonely and unhappy after her death, he continued.

“She actually genuinely loved her mother a lot,” Choy said. “We submit that the defendant was actually originally a good person.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.