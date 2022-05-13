Hong Kong's costliest heist: 3 jailed for stealing art worth $889 million

Three men have been sentenced to up to 2.5 years in jail for stealing antique stamps and revolutionary art, including a calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, worth an estimated total of HK$5 billion (S$889 million), making it the costliest heist in Hong Kong's history.

The District Court heard the trio, all repeat offenders, broke into mainland Chinese collector Fu Chunxiao's flat in Yau Ma Tei and stole philatelic items and calligraphy written by the former Chinese leader in the early hours of Sept 10, 2020.

The priciest collectible was a two-metre tall scroll containing a 1929 Politburo report by Mao believed to be worth HK$2.3 billion.

It was sold at a mere HK$200 to an amateur collector that morning, who later chopped the relic in half for "convenience", believing it was a counterfeit item.

Mao's five-page letter in calligraphy and handwritten poem from 1930, valued at HK$2.26 billion and HK$430 million respectively, were never recovered.

The burglars also traded 18 sets of 20th-century Chinese postage stamps worth 68.9 million yuan, 2,000 sheets of tailor-made commemorative stamps of Mao which Fu had ordered from Hongkong Post in 2019 for 560,000 yuan, 10 bronze plates and eight bottles of white wine.

Police reclaimed only one of the 2,000 sheets of stamps and an envelope used to hold the items from two postal stores.

Jobless Ng Wing-lun, 45, and decoration worker Ho Yik-chiu, 46, pleaded guilty to a joint charge of burglary. The third accused, unemployed resident Hui Ping-kei, 48, admitted to a count of handling stolen goods.

On-fiat prosecutor Danny Ng Pak-kin said the three were able to sneak into Fu's flat at Nathan Apartments due to sloppy security and the collector's absence from the city amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ng and Ho broke into the premises at around 3am, with Hui deployed as a lookout.

They later transferred the staggering haul to a guest house in Sham Shui Po, where they sold the 1929 calligraphy by Mao and two bronze plates to amateur collector Lawrence Lam for a total of HK$500.

After the crime came to light, Ho and Hui approached Lam again on September 22 and offered to pay him HK$20,000 to help the pair escape. The amateur collector rejected the plan and filed a report to police.

In mitigation, defence lawyers submitted that the three men had no idea about the actual value of the ill-gotten gains and thought they could exchange them for HK$100,000 at most.

Nevertheless, Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong said the large quantity of stolen items constituted an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Yau called the three defendants "professional burglars", noting they had scouted the apartment's vicinity beforehand and approached Lam after the break-in to sell the stolen items immediately.

The judge adopted a starting point for sentencing at 45 months imprisonment for Ng and Ho, and 42 months for Hui, before reducing their terms by one-third in light of their guilty pleas. Ng and Ho were sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Hui will serve 28 months behind bars.

Burglary and handling stolen goods are both punishable by up to 14 years in jail, but capped at seven years when the case is heard before the District Court.

Sentencing guidelines by the Court of Appeal stipulate that burglary committed at a residential setting generally warrants three years imprisonment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.