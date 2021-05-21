Hong Kong's famed Peak Tram set for facelift, with classic carriages rolling into history

Hong Kong will bid farewell to the classic burgundy carriages of the Peak Tram next month, with the famed tourist attraction to close temporarily for the completion of a delayed facelift costing more than HK$700 million (S$120 million).

The Peak Tramways Company announced on Thursday (May 20) the fifth generation of carriages would be retired and services suspended for about six months from June 28, with new cars set to be launched later this year.

Company general manager May Tsang Ying-mei said the elderly would be able to enjoy discounted fares for the next few weeks.

"The next two weeks will be the last opportunity for Hongkongers to ride the familiar burgundy tramcars," Tsang said, adding that Hong Kong-themed artwork would feature on carriages between June 1 and 27.

The tram ride offers magnificent views of the city.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The revamp of the 133-year-old Peak Tram, one of the world's oldest funicular railways and which rises to 396 metres above sea level, was originally expected to finish before Lunar New Year in February, with the hope it would help to boost passenger numbers. The initial budget was HK$684 million.

The company said the pandemic had a considerable effect on supply chains and workforce, and it expected the total project cost would exceed HK$700 million.

But the latest announcement did not specify a relaunch date.

In mid-2019, the operator suspended services for three months to carry out a partial systems overhaul.

The company, part of Michael Kadoorie's Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels group, said the second phase would involve complex work including the replacement of all haulage, control and signalling systems, and the refurbishment of the upper and lower terminus to cope with new, larger tramcars.

Tsang previously said a Swiss firm and designers were working on a fresh look for the sixth-edition tramcars which would each carry 210 passengers, compared with 120 currently.

The new cars are expected to serve more than 600 extra passengers per hour during peak periods, with the waiting time cut from 90 minutes to about 17 at weekends.

Between Thursday and June 6, residents aged 65 and above can get a return trip and admission to Sky Terrace 428 for HK$10, compared with the standard price of HK$47. Sky Terrace 428, the highest viewing platform in Hong Kong, offers a panoramic view of the city.

Opened in 1888, the tram originally catered to British businessmen and Chinese workers. The first two seats in the initial 30-seater doorless compartment were once reserved for the governor.

In its first year of operation, the tram carried 150,000 passengers, equivalent to 80 per cent of the city's population at the time.

But now, it has become one of the city's most iconic tourist attractions. Before 2019, the operator recorded an average annual ridership of about six million. Last year, annual patronage was one million.

The last overhaul of the service took place in 1989. Over the years, long waiting times have been cited as a major problem for tourists, with people often stuck in queues for up to two hours.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.