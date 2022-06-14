Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant leaves for new secret location as residents bid farewell

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sailed away on Tuesday (June 14) as residents showed up to bid it farewell, after failed talks to save the struggling, 46-year-old tourist attraction.

At noon, tugboats started to move Jumbo away to moor overseas. According to Brunswick group, a public relations firm, the new location cannot be revealed.

Workers boarded it at around 8am in the morning for some preparation work. The restaurant's welcome sign was moved to the nearby Tai Pak floating restaurant at around 9am. These two locations were together known as Jumbo Kingdom.

Some residents came to bid farewell to Jumbo early in the morning. One of them was a retired 76-year-old man, who only gave his surname. "I really can't bear to let it go. I think it is a great loss to Hong Kong," said Lai, who has lived in the Southern district since the 1980s.

He recalled there were a lot of tourists coming to visit the floating restaurant before the pandemic. "Sometimes I would also go to the restaurant. It is a symbol of Hong Kong," he said.

"I once saw Stanley Ho going to the restaurant. That was probably 10 years ago, we residents watched him getting on the ferry at the back of the pier," Lai said. The restaurant was opened by Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun in 1976.

Yuen, a 70-year-old retired housewife, who has lived in Aberdeen her whole life, said she never thought this would happen. "I went to the restaurant a few times. The food was very expensive but the taste was just normal," she said.

Workers are seen onboard Jumbo Floating Restaurant.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Even so, she said the restaurant was "worth keeping". "It is a landmark that appears in every travel guidebook about Hong Kong. It boosted the city tourism a lot."

A group of artists also came to record the last moments of the famed tourist attraction in sketches. "It's a pity. I used to come here to yum cha when I was small," said Jeff Lo, a 40-year-old surveyor who arrived at 6am.

Wong, a Sampan operator, who has been working in Aberdeen for 30 years, said his business was affected after the protests in 2019 and the emergence of the pandemic.

"I will probably have to retire. Half of my business will be affected once the floating restaurant leaves," Wong said.

The restaurant has been closed since early 2020, because its owner reported an accumulated loss in excess of HK$100 million (S$17 million) after the pandemic devastated the tourism and catering industries in the city.

On June 1, a 30-metre kitchen barge connected to the restaurant capsized, two days after the restaurant's operator announced it would leave the city because of a lack of funds for maintenance.

Before the incident, parent company Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said it would look for a new home for Jumbo outside the city, while it waited for a new operator, as it could not afford the costs of maintaining the facility to meet the government's requirements. It had failed to reach an agreement with Ocean Park over the offer to donate the restaurant.

While lawmakers urged the government to save it, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor insisted authorities had no plans in investing taxpayers' money in the landmark, adding that they were not good at running such premises.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.