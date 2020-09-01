Hongkonger arrested in connection with meat cleaver killing following row over a washing machine

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of his co-tenant with a meat cleaver after an argument over a washing machine on Sunday, the Post has learned.

According to a police source, the man wrapped the body in a quilt and locked it inside the 22-year-old victim’s subdivided unit of the Yee Kuk Street flat in Sham Shui Po, before cleaning up evidence of the incident. The flat is divided into three units.

The suspect called police at about 1pm on Monday to say he had been involved in an assault, but without saying the victim died. The source said the suspect told officers about the death when he was being interviewed.

Police then broke into the unit and found the body of the victim. According to the force, both the suspect and his victim held Hong Kong identity cards, and were of Pakistani origin.

The 20-year-old was subsequently arrested in relation to the death. As of Monday afternoon, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

According to the source, the attack took place in the flat’s kitchen around 11am on Sunday, when the two men argued over the use of a washing machine.

“During the dispute, the victim was slashed in the head and hand,” the source said.

After moving the body into the victim’s subdivided unit, he said the suspect cleaned the kitchen and left the flat.

Police figures show there were five reports of murder across the city in the first half of this year, down 55 per cent from 11 cases in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.