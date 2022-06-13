Hongkongers around the world urged to gather to mark anniversary of 2019 unrest

Calls have emerged on social media urging Hongkongers in cities around the world to gather on Sunday (June 12) to mark the third anniversary of clashes between police and protesters which launched the 2019 social unrest.

According to posts shared on Telegram, rallies will be held in about 40 cities, mostly in Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada. Berlin, Prague, Copenhagen, Tokyo are also expected to host gatherings.

Activists held flags that read Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now during a rally in Taipei on Sunday to mark the 2019 unrest.

A 10-minute video circulated on Telegram showed a large group of people clad in black, mostly wearing yellow masks and carrying yellow umbrellas, marching in Shibuya, Tokyo and chanting slogans such as Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.

The gathering in London, themed Be water, be united, was expected to be held outside the British Parliament on Sunday afternoon, with fugitive activists Nathan Law Kwun Chung and Finn Lau Cho Dick, the Hongkongers in Britain group founder Simon Cheng Man Kit, Hong Kong Watch co-founder Benedict Rogers and British politician Luke de Pulford as guests.

According to a message on Law's Facebook page, the London event sought to unite Hong Kong people in Britain, in fighting for democracy and safeguarding freedom.

"Only by continuing to take action to expand local and international support for Hong Kong issues, maintain the political participation of the community, and continue to pay attention to Hong Kong affairs, can we implement our original beliefs," the message read.

On June 12, 2019, police fired tear gas as protesters charged at them outside the Legislative Council to oppose a now-withdrawn extradition bill. The debate on the bill was postponed and the bill withdrawn in Sept that year, but the social unrest continued until the coronavirus pandemic broke out in early 2020.

Commemorative events also kicked off in Britain on Saturday with a gathering in Guildford and an art exhibition in London.

Organisers said the Guildford rally was attended by about 120 people, and photos posted on Telegram showed attendees wearing black shirts and yellow face masks.

Some of them also carried placards with slogans such as Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong or Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times, a phrase considered a violation of the national security law which was implemented in June 2020.

In the US, the Hong Kong Democracy Council hosted an online sharing session on Sunday morning.

The event was moderated by the council's board chairman Alex Chow Yong Kang and attended by speakers such as fugitive activist Ted Hui Chi Fung, former district councillor Carmen Lau Ka Man and the council's strategy and campaign director Anna Kwok.

During the forum, Hui said many Hongkongers at home and abroad were asking what else they could do for the city. He said he believed people should gradually learn to look ahead instead of remaining in the "pain", "anger" and feeling of "helplessness" caused by the events that began on June 12 three years ago.

"Instead, we should think more about more concrete things to do and look ahead ... building overseas civil societies to let all Hongkongers' groups around the world to join. This awareness is the most impressive to me," Hui said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor on Saturday said she had no regrets about pushing for the extradition bill, noting any resulting issues had stemmed from the "officials in charge of the bill" not making serious effort to explain it to the public.

Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee Ka Chiu, then the security chief, and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk Wah, were the ministers responsible for handling the controversial bill at the time.

