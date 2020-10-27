Hongkongers in mainland China can return to city without having to quarantine, says Carrie Lam

Hong Kong residents in mainland China will be allowed to return to the city from November without being quarantined, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Yuet-ngor revealed on Tuesday, and said the travel bubble with Singapore was also expected to go ahead next month.

But amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Europe, Lam said Belgium had been added to the city’s list of high-risk countries, and Spain and Italy could soon follow.

Speaking before her weekly Executive Council meeting, Lam said those returning from the mainland would be exempt from any quarantine, but numbers would be subject to a quota arrangement because only two border crossings would reopen.

“It is a good beginning,” Lam said. “We have only the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Shenzhen Bay checkpoints operating, which means the number of Hongkongers to be allowed to come back will be restricted. The border will be further reopened in an orderly manner.”

Lam confirmed the travel bubble with Singapore would allow people to move between the two cities without having to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on arrivals from other destinations because of the coronavirus .

In Hong Kong, all but three border checkpoints have been closed since February and all visitors from China, Macau and Taiwan have had to go through the mandatory quarantine at a designated place or at home. Almost all non-residents are banned from flying into Hong Kong.

“Singapore and Hong Kong have had similar success in containing the coronavirus,” Lam said. “As for cross-border travel to China, it needs mutual consent, and we are technically ready.”

Singapore recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Monday, while Hong Kong had eight. Overall, Singapore’s total number of cases stands at about 57,000, while Hong Kong had 5,303 as of Monday.

Lam said there were 47 cases in Hong Kong last week, 90 per cent of which were imported.

Travellers will have to prove they tested negative for the virus, but no restrictions will be placed on the purpose of the trip.

Hong Kong was also hoping to reopen more of its border with the mainland, but that needed the cooperation of officials on both sides, Lam said. The chief executive acknowledged the pleas from the tourism industry over the return of visitors.

“We are working very hard, and heard the plight of the travel industry stakeholders,” she said.

On Monday, some tour agents warned at least 6,000 jobs could be lost in the next couple of months if the border was not reopened soon.

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunged 92.4 per cent, to 3.55 million, in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Before Belgium, there were already 13 countries, including France, Russia, India, and the United States, on the list.

People arriving from those places need to present a negative Covid-19 test result before coming to Hong Kong, and reserve a hotel room in the city for the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Lam said the Airport Authority would start trials of a rapid coronavirus test at Hong Kong International Airport this week. At the moment, travellers are forced to wait up to eight hours, or even overnight, for a test result.

“We will evaluate the effectiveness of the rapid virus test and see whether it can be used widely in the future, especially for arriving travellers,” Lam said.

Four testing centres would also be set up in the city for quicker mobilisation of testing services if there were outbreaks in specific groups or areas, Lam said, and they would be established in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, New Territories East and New Territories West.

The public could also use those to get tested before they travel, but they would have to pay for one.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.