Hongkongers in subdivided flats, rooftop huts bear brunt of heatwave

Hong Kong residents in the city’s infamous subdivided flats and rooftop huts are bearing the brunt of a sweltering heatwave, with temperatures set to hit 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday (July 21) or even higher for those in vulnerable homes.

The Observatory recorded “very hot” days from July 8 to 16, as well as on July 19 and 20, with the nine-day streak ranking as the sixth-longest for the city since 1884.

To upgrade precautionary actions, the forecaster also introduced a new “prolonged heat alert” on July 16, reminding the public to take measures such as ensuring sufficient water intake and seeking timely medical advice if unwell.

Suen Shau Shing, 78, living in a subdivided unit at Sham Shui Po amid the heatwave.

Retiree Suen Shau Shing, 78, is among residents with few cooling options and who live in homes poorly designed to provide protection from the heat. Suen avoids going back to his subdivided flat in Shek Kip Mei in the day during the summer.

The Post recorded 35 degrees at 1pm in Suen’s flat upon entry, the temperature dropped by one degree to 34 degrees after Suen turned on his fans. However, that was still one degree higher than the Observatory’s mark in Tsim Sha Tsui, a neighbouring district.

He instead visits a park nearby upon waking up, staying in the shade there until around 6pm daily, before returning to his flat for a cold shower.

For Suen, nightfall does not offer respite, as his windowless flat is still infused with daytime heat, depriving him of proper sleep.

“It’s the same [as daytime], my four fans are of no use. I will still sweat all over and have to wipe myself all night. The worst thing is there’s no window I can open, if I open the door I’m worried about security if someone comes in to steal my things,” Suen said.

He wakes up at least four to five times each night to wipe off sweat or take cold showers.

While his monthly HK$2,500 (US$318) rent covers electricity bills, Suen barely spends time in his flat, which he likened to a sauna.

Like him, his neighbours go to nearby parks or sit on the stairwell above the security guard’s air-conditioned office in their building, where cold air seeping through provides some comfort.

With the heatwave showing no sign of waning, Suen expects to continue taking naps in the park.

Ng Chi Ming, 65, lives in a rooftop house in Yau Ma Tei. He puts on his air conditioner for only four hours a day.

More than 220,000 people are estimated to be living in subdivided flats, cage homes and rooftop huts in Hong Kong. Rooftop huts are usually authorised structures, another cheap form of low-income housing. But such constructions from bricks and metal sheets absorb heat quickly.

Ng Chi-ming, a 65-year-old retiree who lives in a rooftop house in Yau Ma Tei, will only turn on the air conditioning for four hours daily from noon to save on his electricity bill.

The Post recorded a temperature of 35 degrees in his house at noon on Thursday, 2 degrees higher than the mark at the Observatory’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui.

“My type of window air conditioner uses more energy, perhaps double that of other models,” Ng said. “I try to be thrifty on this, I’ve been turning on the air conditioner since June and the electric bill has risen to about HK$270 a month.”

Ng’s electricity bill in other seasons hovers at about HK$90 a month. This means the air conditioner alone leads to a 200 per cent surge in his bill every year.

“It takes longer to cool down my flat compared with other homes in the building, as hot air keeps rising while cool air sinks to the ground,” Ng said. “I’ve already plastered my windows with heat-resistant film, which has helped a bit.”

Ng sometimes also sprays water over the shingle roof of his house to cool the indoor air. But in the afternoons, with his flat directly under the sun, he turns to air conditioning, which he expects to rely on until the end of October.

