Medics aren't the only people working in hospitals during the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province.

Alongside those brave people are cleaning staff, and in many ways they are just as important for the normal operation of hospitals and eventual victory against the virus.

In this video, we see the story of cleaner Li Zhenhua. He kept working at Wuchang Hospital for 50 straight days.

