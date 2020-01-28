Hospitals in China seek donations of masks, gowns to cope with virus outbreak

Chinese hospitals are running out of protective gear to handle the deadly coronavirus outbreak and many have appealed to the public for donations.

With some factories shut down for the Lunar New Year break, hospitals - including in major cities like Beijing and Guangzhou - have put out the call for more supplies, even as authorities coordinate across the country to increase production to cope with the epidemic.

More than 2,800 cases of the pneumonia-like virus have been confirmed on mainland China, with more than 80 deaths, since the outbreak began in Wuhan in December.

In the capital on Monday, Beijing Anzhen Hospital, which specialises in cardiology, appealed to the public for protective supplies to "protect frontline medical personnel". Beijing had reported 72 confirmed cases of the disease as of Sunday.

The hospital said in a statement it needed supplies to help with prevention and control of the virus, including surgical masks, medical protective masks, gowns and goggles, disinfectant wipes and chlorine.

A day earlier, the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, which is also in Beijing, appealed for donations of protective gowns and masks for frontline medical staff because of "the large number of patients visiting every day, and the large number of medical staff at the hospital".

Similar calls have been made over the past few days by hospitals in Chongqing, Chengdu in Sichuan province, Lanzhou in Gansu, Guilin in Guangxi, and in Shenzhen and Guangzhou - including by the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, where Sars expert Zhong Nanshan works.

Zhong was a pivotal figure in China's response to the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak 17 years ago and is now heading an expert team to deal with the newly identified virus.

A staff member of the Guangzhou hospital told Pear Video that it had been designated to treat coronavirus patients, especially severe cases, in Guangdong province.

"Many people have contacted us but the problem is, we can't find the supplies," the employee, who was not named, told the news website. "Many factories aren't running over the Chinese New Year holiday and we have a serious shortage of protective suits."