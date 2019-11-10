How 2 women's rights crusaders found support and suppression in China

Feminists Wang Wei and Xiong Jing both found their calling at university, but their experiences of campaigning for women's rights in China have been vastly different.

Wang, 21, who provides sex education through the Shenzhen-based start-up she founded, has received official policy and funding support for her activities.

But 31-year-old Xiong, a prominent #MeToo activist seeking to change attitudes towards women, has been under tight government scrutiny and her NGO was shut down.

This split-screen contrast may reflect one of the many contradictions in China's economic, political and social policies as the ruling Communist Party tries to meet demands for a more just society as people get richer, without jeopardising its ability to control them.

Wang's path was set after a flasher exposed himself to her when she was 14.

Distressed by the experience, Wang started giving talks to help others, and last year set up MayLove, an online sex education platform for adolescents that covers subjects ranging from sexual assault and sexually transmitted diseases to birth control and campus bullying.

Now in her third year studying educational technology at Shenzhen University, Wang says the website aims to fill a gap in teaching at Chinese schools.

For Xiong, it was gender studies and Chinese feminist literature at university that provided inspiration.