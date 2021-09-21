How China helped prove once and for all that dinosaurs had feathers

For people who love dinosaurs, one of the most fun facts to tell ourselves is that the beautiful beasts that once roamed earth never completely went away; we just call them birds.

While that statement lacks any degree of subtlety, it is supported by another fact that has emerged over the last 25 years: Many species of dinosaurs had feathers, including non-avian species.

The first non-avian dinosaur with feathers, called the Sinosauropteryx prima, was discovered in China in 1996.

According to Michael Pittman, a palaeontologist at the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese finds have become the most important contributor to our understanding of how feathers, and the dinosaurs that adorned them, developed.

“There have been discoveries from other countries, but if you got rid of the Chinese fossils and were left with the rest, the piecing together of the story would have only happened in the past 10 years.”

The Post sat down with Pittman, who is an expert in the development of flight, to learn more about feathered dinosaurs, birds and China’s role in our understanding of our prehistoric ancestors.

What did scientists in China discover that led to the theory that dinosaurs had feathers?

The first dinosaur was discovered more than 200 years ago in Europe, and they had always been seen as scaly animals, but the Sinosauropteryx was one of the first discoveries of what we now know as the non-avian feathered dinosaurs.

The discoveries were the first carnivorous dinosaurs that had strange skin coverings, which looked like hair. It looked like a furry animal, but obviously it does not have hair because it’s a reptile.

Michael Pittman is a palaeontologist from Hong Kong who specialises in understanding the development of flight.

PHOTO: University of Hong Kong

Over the next few years, we start to find these weird coverings not just in one group of carnivorous dinosaurs, but a few, and in dinosaurs that look quite birdlike in their anatomy.

As scientists found more fossils, they found feather examples that looked like hair, others that branched once, some that branched twice, and fossils that looked like feathers you have in the wing of the bird. But the feathers also had lots of other strange shapes that we do not see among birds.

As the evidence grew, we realised quickly that what we were seeing was evidence to show how feathers had evolved.

How was the discovery initially received in 1996?

Everyone was like, wow! The thing about these fossils is they are absolutely exquisitely preserved. The level of detail is very rare; you do not normally get it.

The dinosaurs were preserved in a special type of fossil locality called a Lagerstatten. It’s a German word that describes a fossil site where the specimens are exceptionally well preserved.

The preservation of the fossils helped form an exquisite window into the Early Cretaceous Period, which is when flowering plants started to appear in the world, so the environment is beginning to start to look like what it looks like today.

Later, there were more discoveries in older Late Jurassic rocks, like Anchiornis huxleyi (found in Liaoning province in northeast China).

Anchiornis was first described as a bird, and my work has shown that Anchiornis is probably the oldest bird we know about. Some people may have a different opinion, but the point is it’s a feathered animal.

And the fossils were definitive?

There are some famous formations around the world where they have features that look like a fossil, but they are just artefacts.

It might look like the fossil is surrounded by plants, but it’s just minerals growing on the rock slab, so you can get these fake artefacts, so some people might have been sceptical about the discoveries.

But it wasn’t even a question for anyone who saw these specimens first hand. The fossils were so well preserved.

If you imagine a picture, and it’s grainy, you’re like, “oh it kind of looks like something”. But if it’s sharp, it’s difficult to say otherwise. People who saw it first hand were blown away by the preservation.

Fast forward to today. How has our knowledge of dinosaur feathers changed?

Feathers became complex over time, and some of my recent work (under review) shows the feathers did not evolve along a linear path. They had multiple pathways. You can go direction A or direction B to make up all the feathers we know about today.

That picture took awhile to assemble. When the first discoveries were announced, people were like, “Wow, look at this cool feathering stuff”, but as they found more species with different coverings, people started to piece information together.

A technique called laser-stimulated fluorescence was used to reveal the shape of an Anchiornis wing.

PHOTO: Pittman

Now we basically have an explanation for the evolution of every single type of feather we have today.

The fossils from China have been pivotal to that. There have been discoveries from other countries, but if you got rid of the China fossils and were left with the rest, this type of piecing together would only have happened in the past 10 years.

A sketch shows what scientists believe Anchiornis looked like based on laser-stimulated fluorescence imaging.

PHOTO: Pittman

Recently, there were amber fossils found in Myanmar. If the Chinese stuff did not exist, you would really only have those fossils and some specimens from Spain, creating a huge gap in what we know.

To put it simply, the Chinese discoveries are fundamental to our understanding of how feathers evolved.

You mentioned that feathers evolved separately. What did that look like?

The earliest feather-related skin covering is from the Jurassic Period, and it comes from an animal that is very far back in the carnivorous dinosaur tree. The ancestors of the Tyrannosaurus rex had them.

We know the T. rex and other early carnivorous dinosaurs did not look anything like a flying animal, so we can say the structure on what eventually became a flight feather originally had nothing to do with flight. It probably had something to do with insulation.

As feathers became more complex, the shoulder began to face outward, like what humans have, and arms became longer.

Because they had mobile feathered arms, it gave the animals the foundations to explore how to use them to improve how they moved, paving the way for some feathered dinosaurs to evolve into flying animals.

But to fly with true flapping flight, like a hawk, you need to be able to support your entire body weight, and that process comes many evolutionary steps later.

So what happened was animals that were too heavy to fly, they used their feathers and mobile arms to do other things. It helped them run faster, jump higher or brake.

Today we can see that in baby birds that cannot fly yet, some use their wings to help them run up trees.

My work found that, in three separate instances, animals have got over the threshold where they are light enough with their feathered arms to overcome their body weight and fly.

Unrelated to each other?

Yeah, so one group is the birds, which have their own origination. Then we have raptors, like Velociraptors, which have two originations. They are not birds at all, but they are the closest relatives to birds.

The science showed us that flight is less special than we once thought it was. We can see this whole landscape where animals are experimenting and a few groups are actually flying.

Is there any reason why China is the headquarters for feathered dinosaurs?

It’s just the luck of the draw. If China did not have exceptional preservation conditions, then it could have been anywhere.

Spain has a similar environment covering a similar snippet, but it only has a handful of discoveries. You can count them on your hands.

In contrast, China has hundreds. There are historically important discoveries in the US, but in terms of these beautiful, roadkill-like discoveries that are so well preserved it looks like the bird has been squashed, China is the place for those.

It covers so many different groups of feathered dinosaurs, including early birds, that we have an amazing data set to work with.

Pittman poses with dinosaur fossils, some that look taller than he is.

PHOTO: University of Hong Kong

We see fossils with different head crests, with different tail feather types, different colouring. It’s really unique.

If it wasn’t for the Chinese discoveries, we would have a much more restricted idea of what birds were like.

What it has shown us is, at that time, there was a huge diversity of types of birds doing different things, paving the way for the birds of today, which are key parts of almost all ecosystems on the planet.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.