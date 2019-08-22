How China spends big on Facebook and Twitter content

China is spending large sums on targeted efforts by state media to spread its message through platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

For example, the latest contract between the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's top internet regulator, and the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily shows a one-year arrangement to operate and promote content about China on Facebook for 5.8 million yuan (S$1.13 million), according to a government notice published on Monday evening.

Under the agreement, which came into effect last Friday, People's Daily will be responsible for daily content on its Facebook account.

It stipulates that stories and videos must "adhere to positive propaganda," while offering "varied perspectives to tell China's story, to deliver China's voice and promote overseas audiences' approval and support for China" and President Xi Jinping's signature ideology for the "new era".

The disclosure follows growing scrutiny over Chinese state activities on social media, after Facebook and Twitter on Monday identified and suspended state-linked accounts that were part of a coordinated effort to promote the official line about the continuing protests in Hong Kong.

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong has entered its 11th week, triggered by a now-suspended extradition bill, and has been repeatedly attacked on state media.