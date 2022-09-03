'How much to sleep at police station?' Chinese boy amuses officer who offers to babysit him overnight after parents vanish

An eight-year-old boy in China has given a police officer an amusing story to tell after seeking help following his parents' disappearance from home.

The boy, given the pseudonym Tongtong by local media, dialled the emergency help hotline at 2am on Aug 21, the Changjiang Daily reported.

When Tongtong woke up from a nap earlier that evening at his home in Wuhai, Hubei province, central China, he discovered his parents were gone. He tried calling them, but nobody answered. The boy became frightened and dialled the emergency 110 police hotline.

Before anyone from the local station could arrive, Tongtong called the hotline several more times. He told operators he was frightened and begged them to come as soon as possible.

When Tongtong saw a police officer, named Yang Yecheng, he burst into tears.

The officer decided the best response to the situation was to take Tongtong with him to the police station until the boy’s parents could be located.

PHOTO: Weibo

"My dad and mum are not angry at me, why do they leave home suddenly?" Tongtong asked Yang.

"Don't cry," Yang told the boy.

"My dad is gone, I'm very scared," Tongtong replied.

After calming down, Tongtong gave Yang his parents' mobile numbers. However, Yang was unable to reach them, so he asked Tongtong to return to the police station with him and sleep there for the night.

"Would you like to bring with you a towel and then go to sleep at our police station?" Yang asked.

"How much does it cost to sleep at the police station?" Tongtong asked in reply.

"It won't cost a penny to sleep there," Yang said.

Tongtong gave a small but firm nod to the suggestion, but before leaving home he left a note telling his parents they could pick him up at the local police station.

Tongtong went with Yang to the station and soon fell asleep. About three hours later, Yang received a call from Tongtong's father, who explained he had taken his wife to the hospital because she had kidney stones.

As Tongtong had already fallen into a deep sleep, his parents didn't want to wake him and left him with the police for the night.

Footage from the station showed Tongtong leaving with a pillow and blanket the next day when his dad collected him.

PHOTO: Weibo

At 7am the next morning the father arrived to pick him up.

A video news report on Tongtong's story went viral on Chinese social media, with many people complimenting the boy's rational reaction to the situation.

One said: "He thinks his parents don't want him anymore, he must be very helpless."

Another said: "How mature he is. Not only did he call the police, but he also left a note for his parents."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.