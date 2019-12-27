Huawei says relationship with Chinese government 'no different' from any other private company in China

Huawei Technologies said on Thursday that its relationship with the Chinese government was "no different" from any other private company operating in China, after a report estimated it had received US$75 billion (S$101 billion) of state support that helped it grow into the leading 5G network gear supplier it is today.

"Like other tech companies that operate in China, including those from abroad, Huawei receives some policy support from the Chinese government," Karl Song, vice-president of the company's corporate communications department, said in a statement. "But we have never received any additional or special treatment."

The company was responding to a report published by﻿﻿ The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that said the Chinese government promoted Huawei's global rise with as much as US$75 billion in grants, credit facilities, tax breaks and other financial assistance.

According to the ﻿Journal, Chinese government assistance helped the Shenzhen-based company grow from a little-known vendor of phone switches to the world's largest telecommunications equipment supplier, allowing it to offer generous financing terms and undercut rivals' prices by some 30 per cent.

"While financial support for favoured firms or industries is common in many countries, China's assistance for Huawei, including tax waivers that began 25 years ago, is among the factors stoking questions about Huawei's relationship with Beijing," the report said.

The embattled tech giant has been deeply embroiled in US-China trade tensions in the past year, accused by Washington of being a conduit for Chinese espionage.

It was put on the US Entity List, a trade blacklist restricting its ability to purchase US technology, in May this year.

The Shenzhen-based company has long denied close links with the Chinese government and maintained that Washington has no evidence to support accusations that its products can be used to spy for China.

In the statement on Thursday, Song said the company's working capital primarily comes from its own business operations - which make up 90 per cent of its working capital - and external financing rather than government subsidies.