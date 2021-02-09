Huawei's founder calls for more open US policy towards China under Biden

Huawei Technologies is urging the new US administration under President Joe Biden to establish a more open policy towards Chinese companies, said founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei at a round table meeting with several news outlets in Taiyuan, capital of the northern Chinese coal hub of Shanxi, on Tuesday.

The world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier and the bestselling smartphone maker in China hopes to avoid being dragged down by geopolitics, said Ren, 76, in his first public interview since Biden took office last month.

“Our company does not have the energy to be involved in this political whirlpool. We strive to make good products ... We hope that the US government can have a more open policy for the benefit of American companies and the development of the US economy,” he said.

The Huawei CEO questioned whether Washington’s sanctions against Huawei are best for US interests, saying that British pressure over America in the 18th century spurred the rise of the United States.

“Will the US blockade today lead to unexpected consequences?” he asked.

Despite Ren Zhengfei’s apparent confidence, Huawei has embarked on a range of initiatives in a bid to reinvent its hampered business.

Under the Trump administration, Huawei came under US restrictions that prevents it from buying computer chips or other products and services made with American technology.

Some US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to retain these sanctions against Huawei, and last week, Biden’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, said she saw “no reason” why the Chinese company and its peers should not remain on the US entity list.

Ren reiterated his previous offer to share Huawei’s 5G technology with US companies.

“We have said before that our 5G technology can be transferred in its entirety. That includes not only the rights to development but also source programs and source codes. If the US needs our chip technology, we can transfer it. Our words are sincere [but] no company has come to negotiate with us so far,” he said.

Still, Ren said Huawei “will never sell its [entire] consumer business,” which includes smartphones.

Huawei was among the world’s leading telecoms equipment makers and smartphone vendors before crippling pressure from the US government strangled its business. Boycotts by the US and its allies have excluded Huawei from lucrative 5G network gear contracts.

And without access to sophisticated chips and Google services, Huawei saw its ranking among global smartphone sellers plunge from second ﻿to the fifth place between the third and fourth quarter of last year.

Ren, whose business empire is caught in the crossfire of US-China tech rivalry, appeared unfazed. He said the proliferation of 5G in China and elsewhere underscores the value of Huawei’s technology.

“My confidence grows in Huawei’s ability to survive ... We have great confidence in our customers,” the CEO said, adding that his company’s 5G offerings have an edge in both industrial applications, such as in coal mines and seaports, as well as in consumer products, such as tablets and smart televisions.

Ren also praised Huawei’s rival Apple, calling the iPhone 12 “the world’s best smartphone.”

“High-end customers in Europe love Apple. Since [Huawei] doesn’t have premium handsets any more, Apple’s phones have helped us prove that Huawei’s 5G technology is the best,” he said.

In November, the Shenzhen-based giant sold its budget smartphone brand Honor to a consortium of Chinese entities – a move that allowed the smaller brand to resume partnerships with Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm and a number of other international suppliers.

Huawei has also pushed into new growth areas such as smart vehicles while doubling down on existing businesses such as cloud services . As part of the business transformation, the company recently put its consumer business head Richard Yu Chengdong in charge of smart vehicles, cloud services, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

“We think our new business development can offset the decrease in revenue in our smartphone business this year,” said Ren.

Aside from the business challenges brought about by US sanctions, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is still in Canada fighting a prolonged US extradition request. The eldest daughter of Ren, Meng has been held in Vancouver since Dec 1, 2018, when she was arrested at the city’s airport by Canadian police acting on a US warrant. She is wanted in the US on fraud charges, which she denies.

“The case of Meng Wanzhou is a political manoeuvre operated by the US. There are some issues with how Canada implements that,” said Ren. “We still believe in Canada’s legal procedures.”

For years, Ren and his family had sought to keep a low profile despite their wealth and the growing success of the company he founded. The billionaire told this newspaper last year that his “biggest wish is to drink coffee in a cafe unnoticed.” China’s increased tensions with the US, however, have thrust Ren into the spotlight and forced the company leader to become more outspoken.

For now, though, retirement does not seem to be on Ren’s mind.

“It’s not a question of when I should retire but what I can do after retirement,” he said. “My wife said I can drink tea in the morning [but] I also drink tea in the afternoon, so I won’t be able to sleep at night. I don’t have a lot of interests and hobbies.”

Huawei generated more than 671 billion yuan (S$104 billion) in revenue in the first nine months of last year, up nearly 10 per cent from the same period in 2019, according to a statement on Friday. While the company said its performance “basically met expectations” amid the global coronavirus pandemic and pressure on the company’s supply chain, Huawei’s net profit margin in the first three quarters last year dropped to 8 per cent from 8.7 per cent in the same period in 2019.

