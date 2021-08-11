Human bones find sparks probe into case of missing Hong Kong woman

Police are investigating whether human bones found on a hillside in eastern Hong Kong belong to an elderly woman who went missing in April 2020.

Dozens of officers combed the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday after a cleaner discovered the suspected human remains and alerted the authorities.

A force insider said officers found a skull, bone fragments and clothing. Forensic pathologists were also called in to collect evidence.

Officers will have to further examine the remains to determine the time of death.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“We found an identity card of a woman in her 90s. She was reported missing in April last year and had a record of dementia,” the source said. “We have to further examine the remains to see if any criminal elements were involved and to determine the time of death.”

Crime squad officers from Tseung Kwan O Police Station are handling the case.

In February 2017, the remains of a man were found under a flyover in Kowloon Bay. The skeleton was discovered when workers were cutting grass outside Telford Gardens housing estate on Wai Yip Street.

Clothing was also found at the scene, including a dark-coloured jacket, polo shirt, white underwear and jeans, but no shoes were found. Officers combed the area, but could not find any identification documents or other personal belongings.

In 2010, the badly decomposed body of a man was found on a remote hillside in Sai Kung Country Park with his wrists and ankles chained and padlocked. Hikers found the body in the dry part of a stream bed.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.