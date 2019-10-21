Hunan students carrying disabled classmate warm hearts

A heart-warming scene has moved people a lot on the campus of Hunan University of Science and Engineering in Yongzhou, Central China's Hunan province, where students carry a disabled classmate to school every day.

"We are classmates and brothers. In the following four years, we would like to carry you to class," said these classmates who helped Li Jiqin, a freshman this year at the School of Electronics and Information Engineering.

Li became unable to walk after he contracted poliomyelitis at a young age. It was his mother Gu Qixiang who carried him to school, but now it has become hard for her to carry a son who weighs more than 75 kilograms.

On Sept 7, the first day when Li, his mother and sister arrived at the university, teachers realised his situation and arranged for a teacher's apartment on the ground floor for his family, as well as the building of a concrete slope into the apartment that evening.

When the teacher Chen Huiling asked for volunteers from Li's classmates to help carry him up and down stairs to classrooms, all 30 male classmates from Li's class agreed to assist.

Classmates carry Li Jiqin on a wheel chair. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

After 13 days of military training, class monitor Zhou Yaohui arranged the students into groups of five and scheduled them to take turns carrying Li.

Every day, when Li rolls his wheelchair to the teaching building, a strong classmate carries him on the back, with two assisting and two carrying his schoolbag and other things.