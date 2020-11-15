Hunt for driver in Hong Kong after Maserati flies across road divider and smashes into taxi and minibus, injuring 3

Hong Kong police are hunting the driver and two passengers of a Maserati sports car that smashed into a taxi and minibus after spinning wildly across a road divider early on Saturday, injuring three.

Online dashcam footage showed the luxury vehicle losing control, spinning three times and crossing the road divider before slamming into a taxi and minibus in the opposite carriageway.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/IjVns-fkPMU

A police spokeswoman said the accident took place at around 2am on Saturday when the black sports car was heading along the Wong Tai Sin section of Choi Hung Road towards Tsz Wan Shan. The taxi and minibus were moving in the opposite direction towards Mong Kok.

“The private car reportedly lost control and rammed into a metal railing, then crashed into the taxi and minibus,” she said.

The 62-year-old taxi driver, who did not have any passengers, was trapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. He was bleeding from the head. The minibus driver, 59, and a 62-year-old passenger suffered light injuries. All three were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

The sports car was wrecked, with the left front and rear wheels flying off the vehicle during the crash.

Three people in the Maserati, including the driver, fled the scene before police arrived. Officers sealed off the scene for investigation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.