'I can set up new school', says Chinese kindergarten principal feeding kids rancid food

Parents of children at a kindergarten in Central China are in shock after discovering that the school has been feeding their kids expired food, causing some to become ill.

A group of parents raised the alarm this week that the unnamed kindergarten, a subsidiary of the New Future Education Group in the capital city of Central China’s Hubei province, had been feeding their children with old food, reported local media.

“A kindergarten teacher accidentally sent the order for a food purchase to a WeChat group with the children’s parents in it, we then found that the kindergarten is suspected of buying expired food for our children,” a mother of a child at the school, surnamed Wei, told the mainland news site Sohu.

The parents converged on the kindergarten in the early morning of the same day the message was sent. They said they spent more than half the day asking to check the food being served. Their requests were refused by the kindergarten, so the parents took it upon themselves to mount a search of the premises, eventually discovering a storage room where the expired food was being kept.

“Come here, come here, the milk is expired. The kindergarten is feeding our kids with expired food,” said one father, adding that the meat products are smelly.

The mother Wei said products such as whipped cream and milk had turned bad, and the meat smelt rancid. “After collecting information from the parents, we discovered that all the children have suffered health problems like vomiting and stomach upsets,” she added that there were also cases of food poisoning at the kindergarten last year.

In response to the angry parents’ complaints, the principal of the kindergarten allegedly told them: “I can open another school later”.

The case has drawn criticism after the story emerged online in the media, with the public concerned about food standards at the school.

One user who claimed to be a pregnant woman said: “This is the local kindergarten near me with a tuition fee amounting to 27,000 yuan (S$5,700). As an expectant mother who is going to give birth in 50 days, I feel very scared. How can I choose a kindergarten in the future?”

“Are they harming the next generation? Is it really the principal saying she can open a new school later? How big has she got the support from local authorities to do so?” another asked.

The complaints drew the attention of the local government which announced today that not only has it closed down the kindergarten, but has taken action against the principal and staff in the case. It is also building a case against local officials at the bureau of education and market regulation, it added.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.