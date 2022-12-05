'I can't get work': Covid-19 knocks back China's efforts to close wage gap

For two decades before the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy, Zhang Chuan earned an enviable income for a migrant worker.

The 45 year old left the countryside of Anhui province in 2001 and worked as a vegetable delivery man in the northeast for eight years, before starting an appliance refitting business in Shenzhen.

Four years ago, he more than doubled his monthly earnings thanks to an application called Idlefish, on which he began reselling second-hand furniture.

"I was earning around 3,000 yuan (S$582) per month, but after selling second-hand appliances, I could earn up to 10,000 yuan per month before the outbreak," Zhang said.

Today, Zhang earns almost no income at all. He has watched his customer base dwindle to a trickle over the course of the pandemic, and picking up casual work is not as easy as it used to be.

"There used to be daily jobs all over Shenzhen, but now I simply can't get work any more," he said, adding he planned to stick around until April before returning home to work on a farm.

China's sluggish economy and strict zero-Covid-19 policy have hit low-income earners like Zhang hard, leaving them vulnerable to slipping back into poverty while undermining Beijing's pledge to reduce inequality and grow the middle class.

Before the first Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the wages of China's high, middle and low-income earners were growing at roughly the same level, about eight per cent per year, according to the China Macroeconomy Forum.

But afterwards, low-income households watched their growth rate fall by eight percentage points to near-zero, while the rate of decline among high and middle-income groups was less than four percentage points.

Since then, middle and high-income earners have seen their wages rebound. China's poorest workers have not.

"The pandemic has severely interrupted the incremental improvement in rural income distribution we've seen since 2016," said Zou Jingxian, a professor at Renmin University of China.

According to Zou, the pandemic has hit the service sector hardest, where there is a high concentration of low-skilled, low-wage workers.

But China's powerhouse manufacturing and construction sectors have not been immune to disruptions, either.

Ding Shi Song, a 50-year-old steelworker who has drifted from city to city after leaving the countryside 30 years ago, has felt the downturn keenly.

"There was less work after the pandemic and I have struggled to find any jobs. Some new construction sites were closed and the steel couldn't be brought in due to the lockdowns," said Ding.

Ding and his wife are still owed 35,000 yuan for work they completed last year. But even after seeking help from the Labour Department and police, they have not been paid.

"The money is usually settled at the end of the year; we are only paid a living wage each month, about 3,000 yuan," Ding said.

"Being angry is no help because the money is in their hands. If we get into trouble, it will be even harder to retrieve."

Fed up and with few other options, Ding is preparing to return to the countryside.

Mao Yufei, an associate researcher at the China Institute for Employment Research, said low-income groups often have low human capital too.

"Most of them are less educated and lacking in employment skills, especially digital skills, plus some of them work in contact-type jobs such as domestic services, making them more vulnerable to the pandemic," he said.

Current pandemic policy has taken a disproportionate toll on poor Chinese, but they face a low risk of returning to poverty because the country has a relatively robust social security system, Mao said.

Beijing is also taking steps to fine-tune its pandemic policy, which could protect basic livelihoods.

"But we still need to address the problem in terms of improving human capital and significantly strengthen skills training for these low-income groups, we need to promote their income growth through improved employment," said Mao.

Though China has no standard definition of low-income earners, the National Bureau of Statistic defined a three-person household with an average annual income of 102,000 to 512,000 yuan as middle class in 2020.

That means a huge portion of the population are low-income, Liu Xitang, director of the Department of Social Assistance at the Ministry of Civil Affairs, told Chinese media Caixin.

The ministry monitors 63 million people on the low end of the income bracket, with the group accounting for 4.46 per cent of China's total population, Liu said.

At least 80 per cent of which are in the rural areas and 85 per cent in central and western regions. He said around six million people are at risk of returning to poverty.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.