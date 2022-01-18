'I fought dinosaurs': Chinese boy born with no left fingers tells people he lost them protecting mum

A video of a four-year-old boy with no fingers on his left hand who skilfully makes dumplings has become an online hit in China.

Sensen, his nickname, was born without fingers on one hand, said his mother surnamed Chen.

However, he has managed to overcome the difficulties caused by his disability and is able to do everyday tasks like getting dressed, peeling fruits and eggshells, as well as buttoning his coat, his mother told the Yangtze Evening News.

Chen, a resident of Luohe, in Henan province, central China, said she made the video as he was curious about making dumplings and asked his mother to let him try it.

Sensen’s video has been viewed more than two million times. PHOTO: A handout photo. “He has eaten all the dumplings made by himself. He was so happy when eating them,” the mother was quoted as saying.

The video has been viewed by more than two million people, with many hailing Sensen’s proficiency at kneading dough, rolling the dumpling wrappers and filling the dumplings.

“What a cute and hard-working kid! Keep it up,” wrote one person.

Chen said she and her husband feel guilty about Sensen’s physical disability.

Sensen’s mother said once he learnt how to do something for himself he never asked for help.

PHOTO: A handout photo.

“The boy was born to us. But we didn’t give him a healthy body. We often feel sad about this,” she said.

“We chose to face up to this disability, rather than covering it up. We are cultivating him to be a confident child, hoping he would not care for how others look at him in the future,” said Chen.

Chen said she had taught the boy basic life skills, but said even tasks that are simple for ordinary people pose a great challenge for Sensen.

“For some things, no matter how hard he tried, he still couldn’t do it at first. He would then ask me to help him,” said Chen. “Feeling heartache for him, sometimes I would help him. But next time, I told him to try by himself. In this way, he grasped many skills gradually. Once he is able to do something, he won’t seek help anymore and he likes doing things by himself.”

Sensen told his classmates his hand was injured protecting his mother from dinosaurs.

PHOTO: A handout photo.

When the boy started kindergarten a year ago, many of his classmates viewed him as strange.

He told them: “my hand was injured when fighting against dinosaurs to protect my mother”. Some children ended up admiring Sensen, said his mother.

She said she often uploads videos of her son’s everyday life on social media. She hopes the attention will encourage him, but said she does not want pity for him, because “my son is not miserable”, she said.

“When he grows up and faces frustrations, he can look back at these videos to see how great he was when he was a little child,” said Chen.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.