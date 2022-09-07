'I want to be more true to myself': Chinese maths genius who became monk returns

A Chinese maths genius who shot to national prominence more than a decade ago after turning his back on his career to become a monk is in the spotlight again following an announcement that he is starting a psychology training business.

Liu Zhiyu, who once won top international maths awards and a full scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), announced his intention to resume a secular life on social media last week.

The 34-year-old, who declined the MIT offer and entered a Buddhist monastery in suburban Beijing in 2010 after his undergraduate studies at Peking University, has now decided to devote himself to the training of therapists with a start-up business.

The 34-year-old who declined an MIT scholarship and entered a Buddhist monastery now says: "I want to be more true to myself. No need to play the role expected by others." PHOTO: Handout Having come back as “co-founder of Huaxia Xinyuan”, the name of the newly formed business venture, the former gold medallist at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 2006 said this is what he truly wants at the moment.

“I want to be more true to myself. No need to play the role expected by others,” he told Jiupai News on the weekend.

“I think psychology can work together with Buddhism. They’re not contradictory. We can help people solve their mental health issues via psychological methods, and they can achieve better results if they study Buddhism at the same time,” he said.

Liu shot to fame as a secondary school student when he won a series of global competitions in maths and was admitted by Peking University as a genius in 2006.

He has remained a controversial figure since he shocked his family and the entire country when he decided to turn his back on maths to be a monk at Beijing’s Longquan Temple in 2010.

He reportedly developed an interest in Buddhism at university and said he gradually found maths was “a path of loneliness” and wanted to “get close to the hearts of many people”.

He left the temple in 2018 after becoming frustrated by trivial daily chores and poor interpersonal relations. After spending several years as a wandering monk, Liu appeared on Chinese social media with his business announcement last week.

Liu says his plan is to train psychologists and will incorporate Buddhist teachings into the programme. PHOTO: Handout He opened an account on Douyin, China’s most popular live-streaming app, last Thursday and had his first live-streaming session on Monday, which attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

“I have to say that it’s a good experience to live-stream. Gradually I entered an immersed flow state,” he said afterwards.

However, the most liked comment under his first video on Douyin went, “China doesn’t lack psychologists. It’s more in need of mathematicians. Please consider returning to your familiar field and do your best for the country.”

Others supported his decision to pursue the life he wanted. “I saw the eagerness to pursue an interest in these people. They thought about what he could be used for, but forgot that first of all, he is a human being,” one user argued.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.