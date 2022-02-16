'I want him to be a low life': Chinese investor under fire for saying he wants his son to date many women

A well-known Chinese investor is facing an angry backlash after saying that he wants his teenage son to become a “low life” and sleep with as many women as possible.

Ding Peng, a quantitative investment veteran and prominent financial adviser, said in a WeChat group chat last week that he plans to teach his son – who is a young teenager – to watch porn, date many women, and start having children when in college. The boy is currently a Form Two student.

Ding said he did not want his son to become engrossed in studies as he did in his youth.

“I transferred tens of thousands of yuan to his bank account and asked him to invite girls to dinner. He has two girlfriends now. He is better than me,” he said.

The famous Chinese investor is in hot water over comments he made in a WeChat group.

PHOTO: Weibo

Regarded as one of China’s elite financiers, Ding obtained his master’s degree from Southeast University in Nanjing in 1992 and a doctoral degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2001, both among China’s first-class academic institutions.

Ding, who is currently a shareholder in two mainland companies and senior manager of another, according to public record, said: “He should be sleeping with girls when in high school and producing grandchildren for me when he is in college.”

“I’ve lived a hard life. I kept studying when I was young and was still doing that at 30. I don’t want him to follow my lead. I want him to be a low life,” he went on.

He made the comments in a semi-private group, but a member leaked them to the public, where they went viral over the weekend.

His remarks caused a buzz soon after they were shared online, with many people calling them “disgusting” and promoting poor social values.

“So the way he made up for his hardship was to let his son become a womaniser?” one user commented on Weibo.

Another said: “He regards his son as a tool to carry on the family name. He is not teaching his son how to love and how to start a healthy and happy family, but instead, to sleep with many women as early as possible”.

In an article on Sunday, China Women’s News, the newspaper under the government-backed All-China Women’s Federation, said that Ding’s comments about women and marriage have caused public anger and should “provoke more thought from people in the finance industry”.

Ding responded to enquiries from the mainland media outlet thecover.cn on Sunday and said he was emotional when he made the comments because he was arguing with someone in the group chat. “Normally, I would disagree with people if I saw them talking like this,” he was quoted as saying.

However, before that, he also said he did not care about the criticism. “This is nothing. Feel free to spread. I don’t care,” he told a friend after the remarks were widely shared, according to thecover.cn.

Ding shot to fame in the finance world in the mid-2000s when he wrote a book about quantitative investing, a data-driven analysis strategy that has become integrated into the investment industry across the globe.

Ding has boasted at seminars of leading teams that managed over 5 billion yuan (S$1.1 million) and created returns of over 1 billion yuan (US$158 million).

Over the past decades, he has held different roles at various financial companies, including Orient Securities, a publicly traded investment bank.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.