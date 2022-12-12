'I will wait for him to wake up': Chinese wife sells dumplings to save husband in coma

A young Chinese woman who is selling homemade dumplings to raise cash to take care of her family and her husband – who remains in a coma three months after a tragic car accident – has received widespread praise online.

Tens of thousands of netizens have lauded the mother of two, surnamed Nie, from Anyi county, in the southeastern province of Jiangxi, for her display of unremitting love for her husband, surnamed Ding.

Ding suffered a skull fracture and has been unconscious since early September, according to videos posted by Nie on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Her postings have received more than 270,000 likes.

Mounting medical costs, including three surgical operations since the accident, have forced the family to sell an apartment.

Now, Nie is trying to make ends meet by running the family's small dumpling business.

"Even though there are so many difficulties, I will get what I need and protect who I love by working hard," she wrote in a post on Dec 7.

Happily married since 2016, the couple had been earning by making homemade noodles and dumplings over the past couple of years.

But everything changed in early September when Ding's tricycle collided with a car as he was delivering food to customers.

The collision left him with serious brain damage that doctors fear could leave him in a permanent vegetative state.

"I am waiting for him. One year, two years, or three years, or longer. I will keep on waiting," said Nie.

She said her husband's condition has improved and he is now in a minimally conscious state.

Nie added that the family has spent 600,000 yuan (S$117,000), which is 15 times the average annual income in the area where she lives, and that she remains hopeful that he will recover.

"No matter if he remains in a vegetative state, or wakes up without the ability to move, or any other situation, I will carry on," she said.

Many web users have been deeply moved by the woman and some have tried to support her by buying her dumplings.

"I think 90 per cent of people, men or women, will choose to leave if the same thing happens to them. This is indeed true love," one person said on Douyin.

"I admire your persistence. Everything will be fine! And my son likes your dumplings," said another.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.