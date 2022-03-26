‘If you don’t believe it, smell it’: P&G apologises for advertisement that claims women are smellier than men

American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) apologised on Thursday (March 24) for a WeChat infographic with the headline: “Women’s feet smell five times worse than men’s. If you don’t believe it, smell it.”

P&G removed the advertisement published on March 13 after public backlash in mainland China.

The controversial advertisement contained a handful of claims about female hygiene that do not appear to have any scientific backing. It was trying to sell a body cleansing set containing five different products, which the advertisement said could make a woman’s entire body smell fragrant.

“We sincerely apologise for the advertisement’s inappropriate content, which disrespected women,” P&G said. “P&G always advocates equal, tolerant and respectful values. We have deleted this advertisement and started overhauling this WeChat account.”

This P&G WeChat infographic contained numerous claims that had no backing in real science. PHOTO: WeChat The advertisement made dubious claims that women have five times more sweat glands in their feet than men. However, numerous studies have investigated whether men and women sweat differently with no definitive answer – especially considering physically fit people of both sexes generally sweat less than those in less tip-top shape.

One person wrote on Weibo: “The advertisement is a form of mind control: humiliating women while still making money from them. By the way, do these allegations have any scientific data to support them?”

Another person wrote: “The advertisement shows P&G looks down on women. I will boycott its products.”

The advertisement said that women in general do not wear socks for style, which turns shoes into “sauna rooms”. It added that bacteria’s reproduction rate on women’s feet is about six times that of men’s feet, another claim with weak scientific merit.

A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that women tend to have more foot bacteria than men, but was “not statistically significantly different”.

Other unfounded claims made in the advertisement included, “women also have body odour and their chests have the strongest smell” and “even for women who pay close attention to personal hygiene, their underwear are dirtier than men’s”.

It also claimed women’s hair is twice as dirty as men’s since the latter wash their hair every day while women do it every two or three days.

Last year, Purcotton, a Chinese brand, was panned for its video advertisement showing a young woman scaring off a would-be attacker with her make-up-free face after using the cleansing wipes made by the company.

Earlier this month, the market supervision authority in Jiangxi investigated health products company Huiren Shenbao for its ad that claimed half of men cannot stop themselves from staring at women’s chests during the summer.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.