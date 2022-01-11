Illegally trafficked baby saved in China after grandmother sells ‘dirty laundry’ born to teenage daughter

Police in China saved a baby boy born to a 14-year-old girl from two human traffickers who bought him for 110,000 yuan (S$23,390) from the mother’s relatives.

The baby was intercepted on a train while en route from central to eastern China on Dec 31, according to mainland media reports. The traffickers were a couple who had paid the infant’s family to adopt the boy without the mother’s knowledge.

The train attendants became suspicious when the human traffickers asked to borrow baby milk formula. They began to ask questions and eventually called the police, who detained the couple when they could not produce a birth certificate.

The boy’s mother, a teenager surnamed Yang, gave birth to the baby at the end of November in Shenyang, in Liaoning province in northeast China.

To “protect the family reputation”, her family sold the infant to a couple who wanted to adopt a child. Yang’s mother had been taking care of the baby at the time.

The baby was being transported by a couple who had bought the boy from family members without the mother’s knowledge. PHOTO: Sohu Yang lost contact with the baby’s father after getting pregnant and only shared the news with her mother when she was about to give birth, according to a report by Benliu News.

It is unclear who was raising Yang because her father died in an accident in August 2021 and her mother worked in another city. Authorities said that Yang had been away from her mother and had been “overlooked”.

The family was not wealthy, and it was Yang’s mother who decided to sell the baby because of their financial situation. She was also worried that it would become “dirty laundry” that would affect Yang’s older brother’s future marriage opportunities.

“Yang is not married and she is still a minor. She has little income and is not able to raise a child. Her mother does not earn much either, so she gave the baby to her brother, or Yang’s uncle, surnamed Li,” police officer Li Xingdong told CCTV.

The uncle sold the baby to the Zhejiang couple, who offered the highest price, after looking for buyers for weeks, officer Li said, adding that Yang did not know that the baby was sold.

Adolescent mothers, often lacking sex education, are common in China, and abortions are frequent among pregnant teenage girls. Reports about babies abandoned by young mothers have repeatedly made headlines in China.

In 2019, a 15-year-old girl in Fujian province, who quit school and lived independently, gave birth to a premature baby boy at hospital. She told doctors to let him die. The baby survived and was only taken away by the girl’s father after police intervened.

China has shifted immense resources towards combating child trafficking, which was rampant during the 1980s and 1990s amid the one-child policy. The number of child abduction cases dropped from almost 6,000 in 2012 to 666 in 2020.

Still, high-profile cases pop up every so often. In mid-December 2021, a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematically selling his five children for a total of 180,000 yuan.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.