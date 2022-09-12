'It became docile when he touched it': Chinese boy saves and keeps sheep as pet that had been doomed for slaughter

A sheep in China can thank a seven-year-old boy for saving its life after the child insisted his parents refrain from butchering the animal and keep it as a pet.

A viral video from Jiangsu province in eastern China showed the unidentified boy playing with and feeding his new pet and included a voice-over from his mother, surnamed Zhou, telling the story.

The boy's parents had thought it would be a good idea to buy an entire sheep and slaughter it for food . So, they went to a local wet market and bought one for 1,800 yuan (S$363.35). They placed the sheep in a blue metal container and scheduled a butcher to visit their home later.

When the boy returned home, he discovered the sheep, and when he learned that his parents were planning to slaughter it for food, he demanded they change their minds.

Zhou said her boy begged them: "Please do not kill this poor sheep! It is a living animal."

Zhou and her husband had not expected their son to push back so much against killing the sheep, so they gave up the initial plan and decided to keep it.

That being said, the sheep was not immediately comfortable with its new home, trying its best to run away a few times and getting cranky when people got too close.

"Every time my mother tried to go near the sheep, it would try to ram into her," Zhou said. "But when my boy touches the animal, it becomes docile. It made me feel that everything in the world has a matching soul."

In the video, the boy is seen feeding the sheep grass and leaves, patting its head and accompanying it on short walks.

The story of kindness attracted a lot of applause from animal lovers, with many complimenting the boy.

"The boy has a golden heart," said one commenter.

Another said: "The parents are excellent because they want to protect the boy's kindness and love."

Another user said she tried something similar during her childhood: "When I was little, I asked my mum not to butcher a chicken she bought, but my mum did not care about it at all."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.