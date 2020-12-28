'It was really horrible': Knife-wielding attacker kills 7 in northeast China

At least seven people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a knife-wielding man went on the rampage in a small city in northeast China.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Yang, was detained by police in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Police said in a statement they responded to calls from the public that a man was attacking people at random in the Suntai Road area of the city. The incident happened at 8.14am, they said.

One police officer was injured while trying to apprehend the suspect, the statement said, though it did not provide any details of the other people hurt or killed.

PHOTO: Weibo

A woman, surnamed Liu, who runs a music studio on Suntai Road said in a telephone interview that most of the victims appeared to be middle-aged or elderly women.

“The man appeared to be in his 50s. He just stabbed strangers with a knife. It was really horrible,” she said, adding that the attack began outside a school.

“It’s lucky that school is off today. Otherwise there could have been more victims,” she said.

In a video published by Xian Evening News of the aftermath of the attack, several people could be seen lying on the ground as police officers, medical workers and members of the public thronged the street.

The footage also showed a man dressed in black being led away by a police Swat team.

Besides his name, police in Kaiyuan did not release any information about the suspect or his possible motive, but said an investigation into the incident had been started.

Despite its hi-tech policing methods and systems, violent attacks are not uncommon in China.

Last month, a woman in Fujian province died outside a hospital after being struck multiple times by a man wielding a steel bar, local media reported.

Her attacker, who worked at the hospital, told police he was angry after a dispute with a colleague and took it out on the woman as she was small and walking alone.

In January last year, a man in Beijing went on the rampage after being sacked from his job at a school, assaulting 20 pupils with a hammer.

In June 2018, a 29-year-old man stabbed two children to death at the gates to their school in Shanghai. He later told police he was angry about being unemployed and decided to take his revenge on society.

He was given the death penalty and executed earlier this month.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.