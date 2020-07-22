'It's heartbreaking': Hong Kong dog shelters may not survive pandemic

It’s easy to see why Narelle Pamuk prefers the word “sanctuary” to “shelter” when describing the Sai Kung Stray Friends Foundation that she set up 12 years ago.

In the lush surroundings of Tai Lam Wu village in Hong Kong’s eastern New Territories, you won’t hear distressed dogs barking or fighting. Here, they happily stretch out on loungers, wall fans providing relief from the heat. Others cool down by sitting in giant water containers.

After an afternoon run in the grass, the dogs return to their spacious kennels with military precision, eager for their daily feed. “Routine is vital,” Pamuk says.

The daily timetable includes walks, washing bedding, feeding, cleaning enclosures, maintenance, vet visits and distilling mountain water collected from a nearby stream – all to create the best environment for the dogs, mostly village strays, until they are found a permanent home.

“As well as stray and abandoned dogs, we care for the sick and injured ones, providing medical care and rehabilitation,” Pamuk says. Every dog that enters the facility undergoes a health check. It’s also desexed, vaccinated and treated for flea, tick and heartworm prevention. The foundation also operates a meals-on-wheels programme, delivering food and clean water to street dogs in the area.

But how long the sanctuary can survive is unclear. Like many dog shelters in Hong Kong, it’s facing a funding crisis as the fallout from Covid-19 takes a toll.

“The pandemic has increased the number of dogs needing shelter. Many people have lost their jobs and left Hong Kong, while others are unwilling to commit to a pet for financial reasons amid fears of a looming recession,” Pamuk says, her voice cracking with emotion as she walks through the facility.

Social distancing rules have forced the cancellation of fundraising events, a major source of income to cover the foundation’s operating costs.

Fetes and other events, school visits and street stalls – where soft toys and other fundraising merchandise are sold – as well as pet-adoption drives have been put on hold.

“This is the worst financial situation we’ve experienced. We’re at crisis point,” Pamuk says. To stay afloat, she has formulated a rescue plan, key to which is a call for 57 people to donate HK$1,000 (S$180) per month for 12 months to cover the facility’s rent. Other donations are needed to pay for salaries.

“The daily operation is understaffed for the number of dogs in our care,” she says, adding they are at full capacity, with 140 dogs. “We need two extra staff; the total salary expenditure is HK$30,000.”

Funding is also needed to erect a protective fence around a grassed area – “wild boars get in and wreak havoc” – and to build new enclosures and maintain existing ones.

A rise in airfreight charges has added to the crisis. Last month, for example, British Airways increased pet relocation fees from Hong Kong to Britain by 500 per cent.

"If the pandemic continues, I fear many shelters, including ours, will close. I don’t want to think about what that means for the 75 dogs in our care," says Catherine Lumsden, founder, Catherine’s Puppies.

“Most airlines have increased freight charges about three-fold, creating a significant burden for responsible pet owners in Hong Kong wishing to take their pets with them,” says veterinary surgeon Dr Gerry Pahl, of Pet Export Vet.

“Depending on individual circumstances, if the relocation or exit is sudden and because of a personal health or financial situation, it might sadly be beyond their financial means. For others, it’s meant increased stress and anxiety as they rush to bring forward plans. Travel restrictions and reduced airline services are making the process extremely inflexible and overwhelming.”

The picture is no better at Team for Animals in Lantau South (Tails), where the cancellation of fundraising events has affected the small charity.

“We rely on the community for support, but it’s also key to build relationships to continue growing awareness of animal welfare issues,” says Carina Milligan, marketing and events coordinator.

“Because of [Covid-19] restrictions, many people feel cut off from the community and might struggle to take care of their animals. These are the people we would usually support, but the restrictions have made it difficult.”

Milligan says Tails has seen a rise in the number of abandoned pets. “People have had to leave Hong Kong, and while they want to take their animals with them, Covid-19-related issues such as flight limitations or excessive fees sadly means they are unable to. Some are looking for a long-term foster until they can relocate their pets.”

Hong Kong Dog Rescue (HKDR) is also feeling the pinch. Established in 2003, it has cared for and rehomed almost 10,000 dogs. Like other shelters, it relies largely on private donations, sales of merchandise and fundraising events, but job insecurity and social distancing measures have hit the charity hard.

“This year we’ve had to cancel our two major fundraising events, a gala dinner in October and Peak to Fong [a sponsored walk] in November,” says HKDR founder Sally Andersen.

She says Covid-19 has led to a rise in adoptions, and though this sounds like a good thing she fears they are impulsive and short term.

“With more families spending time at home, many want to adopt – or, sadly, buy – so we’re being careful about making sure adoption isn’t an impulsive decision that results in dogs being surrendered at a later date.”

"We are concerned that after the pandemic, more dogs will be surrendered as peoples’ routines and social commitments return to normal," says Carina Milligan, Team for Animals in Lantau South.

Milligan from Tails can relate. “There’s been no shortage of fosters during the work-from-home period, but some people contacting us are merely looking for a companion during lockdown and are not experienced with handling rescued dogs. Their requests can sometimes be based on impulsive decisions, so it’s difficult to distinguish between those willing to properly take care of an animal, and those only interested in having a rescue and the attention that comes with it,” she says.

“We hope all the adoptions will remain forever homes for our beloved animals, but we are concerned that after the pandemic, more dogs will be surrendered as peoples’ routines and social commitments return to normal.”

At Sai Kung-based Catherine’s Puppies, the situation is no better.

“In March, we posted a plea for help to get us through the next three months, but I don’t think anyone imagined at the time that five months later we’d still be in the midst of the outbreak,” says founder Catherine Lumsden.

“People are facing uncertain futures. Some have had to leave suddenly and some made redundant or have had to relocate to countries that might have restrictions on their breed type. All this has been made worse by airlines raising prices by up to 500 per cent or not flying dogs at all … I’ve had people on the phone in tears. It’s truly devastating that they have been put in these situations they have little choice or control over.”

She adds: “My shelter is full. We already have too many dogs and every shelter is the same. Rejecting dogs and only being able to offer a post on social media as a lifeline to try and find a home is heartbreaking.”

Lumsden says the outlook is bleak. “If the pandemic continues, I fear many shelters, including ours, will close. I don’t want to think about what that means for the 75 dogs in our care.”

Help our stray friends!

Hongkonger Ansh Sahay has a strong connection to Sai Kung Stray Friends. He adopted his mixed-breed dog Leia from the facility in 2016 after a school visit.

He’s also played a major fundraising role: that same year, the former

Kellett School student launched a crowdsourcing campaign to help with its operating costs and raised HK$400,000 – the HK$200,000 he raised was matched by an individual donor.

Four years later, he’s back on the fundraising trail to help with the current crisis, launching “Help our Stray Friends!”.

For this crowdfunding campaign, he’s using social media to help spread the word in the hope of raising another HK$200,000.

“I’m diversifying the narrative to ensure that potential donors learn more about the cause, but existing donors remain engaged,” he says.

“The Covid-19 crisis is causing extra financial challenges for the shelter and we need to act now.”

