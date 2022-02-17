'Japan killed your ancestors': Woman in kimono barred from park in China

A Chinese woman in a kimono was refused entry to a tourist area in China by staff offended by her traditional Japanese outfit in an incident caught on video.

The case has reignited public debate over the wearing of kimonos in China where many retain mixed feelings towards Japan because of its invasion of the country during the 20th century, and in particular the Nanking massacre in 1937.

The incident occurred at Erhai Lake Ecological Footpath in Dali, Yunnan, southwestern China, over the weekend. When the woman and her three friends tried to enter the scenic spot, several security guards told her that she could not get in because of her clothes.

“Is it appropriate for you to dress like this? Have you forgotten the Nanking Massacre?” a security guard said in a video taken by another visitor, news portal Thecover.cn reported.

The Nanking Massacre, also known as the Rape of Nanking, was the large-scale massacre and rape of civilian Chinese, as well as looting and arson committed by Japanese soldiers for weeks after conquering the city of Nanjing, known as Nanking at the time, in December 1937. Estimates for the death toll range from 40,000 to 300,000, with Chinese authorities putting the toll at 300,000, while most historians agree on around 200,000 deaths.

The woman wearing the kimono said she just wanted to take photos in the tour zone.

“You are morally kidnapping us. Which law in China says people can not wear kimono?” asked one of her friends.

But the security guards insisted on their decision that was echoed by other visitors nearby.

“Japanese killed your ancestors but you still wear their kimono. You are not Chinese,” said a female visitor. “Get out of Dali.”

A male visitor said, “Don’t you feel shameful? Such a scum of society.”

The woman in the kimono and her friends later left the site. The management of the tour zone said there is no rule banning people wearing kimonos from entering the area.

“We are investigating the case and we will contact the woman,” a manager of the tour zone, whose name was not given, was quoted as saying.

Chinese were split over the incident.

“Any Chinese with a little bit of history knowledge will not wear kimono in public places. This woman deserves to be scolded,” said one person on Baidu.

But another said: “According to this anti-kimono logic, I should not wear a suit because it is from the West and Western powers also invaded China over 100 years ago. We should not use Japanese products and we should not eat sushi? Please, be patriotic but also have a rational mind.”

It’s not the first time that a kimono has caused controversy in China.

In August last year, a woman dressed in kimono was turned away at a Covid-19 test station in Xiamen, Fujian, and asked to change her dress if she wanted to take the test. The woman was later found to be a member of staff at a Japanese restaurant and it was her uniform.

A month later, on Sept 18 to mark China’s Humiliation Day to observe the beginning of the Japanese invasion of China in 1931, a Chinese woman caught attention on the internet for wearing a kimono and taking photos at the campus of Panzhihua University in Sichuan. The school conducted an investigation following an online backlash against the woman.

