JD.com founder Richard Liu reaches settlement in US lawsuit over alleged rape

Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong has reached a settlement with former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who accused the JD.com founder of rape in 2018, a day before a jury trial was to start in Hennepin County District Court in the state of Minnesota.

“The incident between Ms Jingyao Liu and Mr Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families,” Florin Roebig, a law firm representing the plaintiff Liu, said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 2).

“Today, the parties agreed to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain and suffering caused by the lawsuit,” the firm said. It added that there will not be any further comment from all parties involved.

JD.com founder Liu, however, issued a separate statement on Sunday, apologising to his wife Zhang Zetian, and thanking her for tolerance and support. “I hope that my life and work can go back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

A jury of 12, including seven women and five men, had been selected as of Sept 30 to hear the civil suit, according to a report published that day by Minnesota newspaper Star Tribune. These jurors were supposed to be present during opening statements of the trial on Oct 3.

Before their settlement, details of which were not released, the plaintiff had asked the court for damages and punitive judgment against defendant Liu, who is estimated by Forbes to be worth US$10.9 billion as of Oct 2.

Their agreement closes a sordid chapter for the JD.com founder, who has avoided the limelight since Aug 31, 2018, after he was arrested and briefly detained by Minneapolis police for the alleged rape.

Liu, who had maintained his innocence through representatives, was jailed for about 17 hours before being released by police. Hours later, he flew to China, which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

In December 2018, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office decided not to prosecute Liu . In a statement, local prosecutors said: “It was determined there were profound evidentiary problems which would have made it highly unlikely that any criminal charge could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

But that did not stop his accuser Liu – the two persons are not related – from filing a civil suit for alleged rape against the tech billionaire in April 2019.

One of the most recognised leaders in China’s internet industry, Liu built JD.com from a small operation selling electronics out of a stall in Beijing’s Zhongguancun into one of the country’s largest e-commerce companies to rival Alibaba Group Holding , which owns the South China Morning Post.

In April, Liu stepped down as JD.com’s chief executive to join other high-profile Chinese tech founders who have retreated from their companies’ daily operations amid Beijing’s crackdown on the internet sector . Last month, Liu also relinquished his equity interests in two affiliated companies .

As of June, Liu has cashed out nearly US$1 billion from JD.com since relinquishing his role as chief executive, according to public filings.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.