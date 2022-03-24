'Keep fighting': Brave Chinese schoolboy's fight against bone cancer saluted by classmates in touching video

“Guocheng, keep fighting! We will be waiting for you at gaokao,” senior classmates said one by one to the camera in a cheerful video sent to their class president Li Guocheng, 19, a bone cancer sufferer undergoing treatment in hospital.

“Thank you, my classmates. I am really touched by the video. I will fight cancer and return to school as soon as possible to take gaokao,” Li said in a response video from his hospital bed, reported Xibujuece news website.

Li attends a vocational secondary school in Ningxiang, in Hunan Province, central China. As a senior high school student, he would normally be in class studying for the gaokao, China’s college entrance exam, held every June.

However, Li is confined to a hospital bed due to bone cancer and a secondary tumour in his right lung.

Due to the tumour’s growth, doctors had to amputate his left leg two years ago and replace it with a prosthetic limb.

PHOTO: Weibo

His battle with the disease began in 2015 when he was diagnosed with malignant bone cancer after experiencing sudden tingling pain in his left leg, San Xiang City News reported.

Li has remained undaunted by his health challenges and has earned various awards since enrolling at his current high school in 2019, including a national scholarship and the title of “Top 10 students” in Changsha for his academic excellence.

He also took part in a number of contests. Last year, he and his classmates earned first place in a national-level vocational education innovation competition for their design of a foot warmer for the disabled.

Li is popular with his classmates and a top student, says his teacher.

PHOTO: Weibo

“The team prepared for the final round for seven days, and Li practised with the team day and night; sometimes he would be standing for several hours, but he never complained,” said Zhu Junying, the project instructor.

However, in January this year, Li was diagnosed with a metastatic tumour in his right lung from his bone cancer and had to return to hospital to undergo therapy.

Li was heartbroken when he had to leave school. He is still worried about the forthcoming college entrance examination while he remains in hospital.

“Could you please give me back my books; I need to take the exam in a few months,” Li asked his mother, who was sitting next to his bed.

When his classmates learned about Li’s latest condition, they made the video to cheer him up and wish him a speedy recovery and return to school.

“He is the class president, and his classmates adore him,” Fu Xi, the class headmaster said. “He would have been extremely hopeful to get into a university undergraduate programme if it hadn’t been for this condition.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.