Keeping 'empty nesters' warm: Chinese woman visits elderly as stand-in relative

As concerns mount about the number of old people in China living alone, a Good Samaritan is on a one-woman mission to alleviate loneliness while helping people who cannot spend time with their elderly parents and grandparents.

Since last year, Guan Yanxia, 33, from eastern China has visited more than 100 elderly people on behalf of relatives who for various reasons have not been able to fulfil family obligations.

Her generous, free-of-charge work has moved millions of people online amid growing concern that China's changing socio-demographic landscape is leaving too many elderly people behind.

Guan, from Qixia city in Shandong province, first made the offer to help disconnected families late last year on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

She received a number of responses and began to make use of her weekends to visit the elderly relatives of people who, for instance, were prevented from doing so due to the persistent travel restrictions linked to China's zero-Covid policy.

"In the past couple of years, so many people working far away from home couldn't return home to visit their families. I am willing to do that on behalf of all those in need. It's my honour to spend some time and chat with your loved ones," she said on the platform, where her home-visit videos have attracted more than 36 million likes.

Most people she visits live alone on the outskirts of her home city, Qixia, after their children moved to larger urban areas for work, an isolated group known in China as "empty nesters".

Overall, Guan says she has so far spent 30,000 yuan (S$5,728) on gifts for those she spends time with. She also chats and cooks with the elderly people she visits while filming the encounters and sending the resulting videos to the younger relatives she is "replacing".

"I hope they can see their family through my camera lens, see what their parents and grandparents are busy with, what they eat every day, their health condition and the place they used to be familiar with. I also take gifts and the younger relatives' best wishes with me," she said in one video.

The mission started late last year when Guan shared images of the scenery around a village in Qixia which happened to be home to one of her followers, she said.

The person asked her if she could pay a visit to his parents as he had been working in South Korea for several years and had not been able to return. She agreed and later shared the visit online, prompting more requests.

On her most recent mission, she paid a surprise visit to an 80-year-old man in a village on behalf of his son-in-law, who lives in Beijing with his wife and was restricted from travelling outside the capital city.

"Thank you for doing this for them," said the man, offering her several boxes of farm produce as a gift.

"I have never met the people before I visit them and most are not told about my visit in advance. No one shuts the door on me. Instead they all treat me like their own kids," Guan told a local news portal dzwww.com.

According to official data, 267 million Chinese people, or nearly 19 per cent of the total population, were aged 60 or above at the end of last year. More than half of them live apart from their children.

Last July, Chinese lawmakers made visiting elderly family members a mandatory obligation for adult children in the wake of a growing number of news headlines about neglect in recent years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.