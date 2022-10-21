Knife attack on Ferrari driver, passenger in Hong Kong after vehicle rammed

A Ferrari driver and passenger were victims of a knife attack in Hong Kong early on Friday (Oct 21) morning, with police on the hunt for at least six black-clad suspects who had rammed the vehicle before carrying out their assault.

The driver and his passenger, both aged 27, tried to hide in their car but the knife-wielding gangsters pulled open the Ferrari doors and attacked the pair. The violent incident occurred in the Pat Heung area of Yuen Long shortly before 3am.

An initial investigation showed the gang first used one of their three vehicles – a Toyota sedan – to ram the black Ferrari on Kam Tin Road near the junction with Ying Ho Road, according to a police source.

He said at least six men in black jumped out from two of the three vehicles and attacked the victims with knives. The attackers fled in the other two seven-seater vehicles before police arrived. The white Toyota was left at the scene.

According to the force, the driver was injured in the chest, shoulder and legs, and was in a semi-conscious state while being carried into an ambulance. His passenger suffered hand injuries.

The two men were taken to Pok Oi Hospital and later transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. Before daybreak, officers from the Police Tactical Unit were called in to search for evidence at the scene.

The source said officers were investigating the motive behind the attack. As of midday, no arrests had been made.

In the first nine months of the year, police handled 1,402 reports of triad-related crimes, up 14.4 per cent from 1,226 cases in the same period last year.

In one high-profile case in June, a shot was fired in a predawn clash between two triad gangs near the Lan Kwai Fong entertainment hub in Central, with the incident leaving three people injured.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.