Latest mutated Covid-19 cases raise fears of invisible transmission in Hong Kong

The genomes of the latest two mutated Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong are identical to the first variant case detected in the community, a study revealed on Saturday (May 1), raising fears over the emergence of invisible transmission chains in the city.

The news came as the government's plans to contain the spread of the mutated strains by requiring foreign domestic workers seeking work visas or contract renewals to get vaccinated drew fire from the Philippines' top diplomat in the city, the employers and the workers. The city confirmed eight new infections on Saturday, all imported. Fewer than five preliminary cases were also reported.

A sequencing study by Polytechnic University researchers found a 39-year-old domestic helper - the city's first untraceable local case involving a mutated strain - and the 10-month-old baby she took care of had the same genome as the one in a 29-year-old man visiting from Dubai who was reported to be infected with a new variant two weeks ago.

Gilman Siu Kit Hang, the university's associate professor at the department of health technology and informatics, said the three infections carried the B.1.351 variant and their identical genomes suggested they probably had transmission links, though not necessarily a direct spread.

"If it's not a direct spread, then it's more worrying that there are some cases in between. It will mean there are invisible carriers of this variant walking in the community," he said, adding he could not conclude how many infected people might have been involved.

The helper had not travelled outside the city since arriving in 2019 and lived in her employer's flat in Tung Chung, while the man from Dubai had stayed in Jordan.

Some scientists believe the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa in December, is about 50 per cent more transmissible than the original version of the virus. It has been found in at least 68 countries so far.

Siu said the genomes of the man, the helper and the baby were different from those found in another domestic worker confirmed to be carrying the mutated strain who stayed with her employer in Mid-Levels.

"The helper who lived on No 8 Kennedy Road was only spotted after she had entered the community, so we can't rule out there are more than one transmission chain involving the South African variant," he said.

Professor David Hui Shu Cheong, a Chinese University respiratory medicine expert and government pandemic adviser, said it was likely that the man from Dubai had passed the virus to the helper through secondary transmission, as he noted the two patients had not been to the same places.

"We are lucky that many people in the community are still cautious," Hui said. "They wear masks and clean their hands frequently, so we still haven't seen a big outbreak so far."

Hui said it would be difficult to find those who had already been infected because many recently infected cases were asymptomatic, and urged residents not to let their guard down.

The man who stayed at a friend's flat in the Parkes Building in Jordan had been to multiple places in Tsim Sha Tsui and Cheung Chau, while the helper stayed mainly in Tung Chung and visited a church in Tsing Yi during her incubation period.

Professor Yuen Kwok Yung, the University of Hong Kong's infectious disease expert, said the city had to trace how the variant had been imported into the community.

Yuen suggested authorities conduct antibody checks on those who had been quarantined at hotels - especially the Ramada Hong Kong Grand Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, where the 29-year-old man was quarantined - but tested negative to see whether the earlier screenings had missed anyone.

Follow-up tracing of where they had been would also be needed, he said.

The city's total number of confirmed cases stands at 11,782, while the death of a 70-year-old woman pushed the number of related fatalities to 210.

Of the new cases on Saturday, four were from Indonesia, two from India, and one each from the Philippines and Cambodia.

The helper's case has prompted the government to order mandatory vaccination plans for all foreign domestic workers seeking job renewal in the city and those planning to come, with the health minister insisting the rules were a "risk-based decision".

But the Philippines' top diplomat in Hong Kong, Raly Tejada, told the Post that foreign domestic workers should not be forced to get vaccinated.

"My consulate has been supportive of Hong Kong's free and voluntary vaccination programme and has actively campaigned for this. However, our nationals need not be forced to take the vaccine since I believe that they are capable of doing the right thing," the consul general said.

"If vaccination becomes a provision to work in Hong Kong, then its application should be non-discriminatory and therefore must not only include [foreign domestic workers] but other non-resident workers who are similarly situated so that there is no feeling of being singled out."

Domestic workers' groups warned that fewer helpers could be willing to work in the city, though agencies believed they would eventually get vaccinated to keep their jobs. Employers, however, feared they could be held responsible if the helpers fell ill after getting the jabs.

"We demand the Hong Kong government answer why we are being singled out. Why do the policies only apply to migrant workers?" said Dolores Balladares, chairwoman of the United Filipinos in Hong Kong.

But health minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu Chee said the authorities did not intend to single out the 370,000 foreign domestic helpers working in Hong Kong.

"We will never label any specific groups," Chan told a local radio programme. "Throughout our fight against Covid-19, confirmed cases were young and old and had different occupations. It was a risk-based decision."

The Labour and Welfare Bureau said authorities would consider exempting those medically unfit for vaccination from this requirement, while employers would have to provide free medical treatment during their workers' stay in Hong Kong in accordance with the standard employment contract.

Since the city's inoculation drive began in late February, about 936,400 people, or 12.5 per cent of the city's population, have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while some 517,989 have also had their second.

The queue for mandatory Covid-19 testing stretches across Victoria Park



Video: SCMP/Laura Westbrook pic.twitter.com/oWKE86ySpV — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) May 1, 2021

On Friday, the Hong Kong government also ordered all helpers in the city to get tested by May 9. On Saturday afternoon, thousands of foreign domestic workers queued for hours in 29 degrees Celsius heat for their mandatory Covid-19 test at Victoria Park.

The park is one of an additional 14 mobile testing stations announced on Saturday, on top of 21 community testing centres set up by the government. Long queues were also seen at a number of these centres.

A 33-year-old from Indonesia, who has lived in the city for 10 years, said helpers were being discriminated against.

"I don't think this is fair, why only domestic helpers? Ninety per cent of Covid-19 cases are Hong Kong people, why not all [get tested]?" she said.

