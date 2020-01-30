Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks

A disabled teenager in rural central China died after he was left at home for six days without care while his relatives were quarantined on suspicion of having the Wuhan coronavirus, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, named Yan Cheng, had cerebral palsy, a severe motor disability that requires around-the-clock attention. He died in Hubei province on Wednesday, local government officials were quoted as saying. Authorities had launched an investigation, the report said.

Cheng, his 49-year-old father and his 11-year-old autistic brother travelled from Wuhan on January 17 to celebrate Lunar New Year in their ancestral village in Huahe township, Hongan county - about 150km (93 miles) from the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported.

The father, Yan Xiaowen, developed fever three days later. He and Cheng's younger brother were quarantined by authorities at a treatment facility on Friday, leaving Cheng at home without regular care, food or company. There was no official statement on the cause or circumstances of the teenager's death.

Cheng's mother committed suicide about a year after the birth of the younger brother, Yan was quoted as saying in a report on Wednesday by Damihexiaomi, a WeChat publishing platform that campaigns for families of children with autism and other conditions.

Worried that Cheng was not getting proper care from the local Communist Party officials entrusted with the boy's welfare, his father appealed for help on Weibo, China's Twitter-like network, on Tuesday.

"I have two disabled sons. My older son Yan Cheng has cerebral palsy. He cannot move his body, he cannot speak or look after himself. He has already been at home by himself for six days, with nobody to bathe him or change his clothes and nothing to eat or drink," Yan wrote in a post that included several photos of him and his son, as well as his own medical treatment information and his Chinese identity card.

The post also included a screenshot of his phone record, showing 10 calls between the father and the village party secretary on Tuesday alone.

"The government and hospitals don't have any protective clothing to spare. I fear that my child will soon die. Please everybody, help send some protective suits to Yanjia village in Huahe township, Hongan county, Hubei province!"