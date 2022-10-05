'Let's go for it together': Nurse studying at same university as son goes viral in China

A Chinese nurse has been admitted to the prestigious Zhejiang University as a PhD candidate, one year after her son was also enrolled by the institution. Her story has trended online after millions were inspired by her hard work and perseverance.

Chen Lan, a nurse with 29 years of experience working in eastern China, has gone viral online where she is seen as an inspiration for people wishing to pursue their dream at any age.

Chen, in her late 40s, started working at Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital in Zhejiang province in 1993 after graduating from nursing school. She has aspired to study at university ever since, the People’s Daily reported.

In 2002, she took China’s gaokao test – China’s university entrance exam – but failed to achieve the minimum score for her ideal nursing course.

When she didn’t get the marks for her university of choice, Chen worked at a public hospital in Zhejiang where she became the principal nurse, but she never forgot her desire to get a degree.

PHOTO: Baidu

But she did not give up; in the following years she obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree while working full-time and being promoted to the principal nurse position at her hospital.

Five years ago she set a new goal - pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing at Zhejiang University’s School of Medicine.

She admitted the application benchmark was so high that she failed on her first application.

Chen then adjusted her strategy and set more specific goals such as achieving a score of 6.0 (which is considered competent) on the IELTS English-language test and getting academic papers published in international journals.

She passed the preliminary entrance test last year and a retrial in May of this year. In August, Chen received the acceptance letter from Zhejiang University.

She quit her job at the hospital in order to study full-time as a doctoral degree candidate with her husband’s support.

“I am saying goodbye to the hospital where I’ve worked for 29 years. Too many memories of mine happened here,” Chen wrote on WeChat.

Chen’s son Tong Zheye, who is studying at the College of Agriculture and Biotechnology at Zhejiang University, said he admired his mother’s courage and persistence.

PHOTO: Baidu

“The nervousness of working for the first time, the joy of receiving an award for the first time and the anxiety of leading a team for the first time. They are all the steps of growing up… but I choose to move forward to pursue my dream.”

“Let’s go for it together,” he said.

Chen said it’s “interesting” to be a fellow student of her son. “We will both study on the Zijingang campus of the university. I’ve told my son that I won’t go to ‘harass’ him,” she said.

Chen said she is aware of the challenges lying ahead. “As a middle-aged person, my memory ability might not be as good as other students. It will be extremely difficult for me to study. However, I believe I can overcome these hurdles.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.