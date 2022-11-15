'Life and death' row as Chinese firefighters free drunk, chained women with bolt cutters

Two women in eastern China had to call firefighters after padlocking their necks together and throwing the key down a toilet during a drinking game made popular via Chinese social media.

The unidentified women in their 20s, from Zhejiang province, sparked a public outcry after chaining themselves together during the game called "life and death", The Paper reported.

Last Friday (Nov 11), a fire station in Hangzhou received a report of two women in difficulty in a restaurant having "lost" the key to a padlocked chain they had placed around their necks, after one of them threw it into a toilet.

After a frantic but fruitless search for the key, firefighters had to use bolt cutters to break the chain.

A video of the incident shows a firefighter holding the two women as a colleague uses bolt cutters to free the pair.

After arriving at the restaurant from a nearby bar the women ordered an iron chain and lock through an online delivery service, then asked a customer sitting next to them to lock the chain around their necks.

One of the firefighters said: "We discovered later that the two girls had asked a male stranger at the next table to lock their necks with iron chains."

Afterwards, when they went to the bathroom together, one of the women flushed the key down a toilet before they returned to their table and continued drinking.

Confused restaurant staff offered to help break the chain with pliers, but the women refused saying that would break the rules of the game.

The women have faced a public backlash after the story was widely reported on the mainland.

One online commenter wrote: "Don't they have anything better to do? It is just confusing."

Another said: "Please don't waste public resources. The firefighters are already busy."

Drinking games have become increasingly popular among young people in China as alcohol consumption rises.

A popular game is called "guessing toothpick" in which players have to guess the number of toothpicks being held by someone, whoever guesses the closest to the correct number has to down a drink.

Another called "seven" sees players take turns counting and whoever calls out a multiple of seven has to drink.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.